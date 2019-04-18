Working hard, or hardly working? A friend from high school used to love to ask that question whenever she called to say hi during the day. Usually she was out grabbing a snack while I…

Working hard, or hardly working? A friend from high school used to love to ask that question whenever she called to say hi during the day. Usually she was out grabbing a snack while I was at my desk, working away — so the answer was clear.

Although there are many employees who work at a snail’s pace, there are others who strive to deliver more. Successful companies often reward excellence in work with programs like an employee of the month award. By incentivizing exemplary performance, these employee rewards raise the overall caliber of work, reinforce a culture of productivity and give well-deserved (and motivating) credit to those workers making a difference.

But what if your company or department doesn’t formally commend extra effort? Here are three tips about why and how you should adopt an employee of the month mentality, even on teams without an employee recognition program.

Validate, validate, validate.

Let’s start with the most self-serving reason to perform well at work: You will likely look for another role in the next four years and you will want better-than-average qualifications. Having quantifiable results and specific examples of your success compared to other similarly qualified professionals makes a significant difference when interviewing. Better job prospects are available to those who perform.

The first step in this process is to recognize opportunities to do more, provide better service, increase quality or just make the working environment more positive. As you add value, identify what “average” is and how you have excelled beyond it. Finally, think about a way to validate the influence you’ve had so that you can communicate success on your resume, LinkedIn and in an interview.

What makes a good employee from an interviewer’s perspective? A competitive candidate can discuss how she stood out at work with statements such as, “I completed 20% more projects on time than our department average.” Or, “I created a monthly lunch-and-learn program that allowed employees to expand knowledge of accounting regulations. This professional development increased the confidence of our team, decreased compliance errors and boosted morale.” Your company may not reward productivity, but your efforts to do more make for compelling evidence of how you are a better hire than others in your peer group.

Praise is motivating.

People love appreciation. When someone takes the time to compliment your efforts, it usually makes you feel great and fuels more high performance. We strive to feel significant, and praise us reminds us that what we do in the world matters.

In the two companies that I run, I realized that I was missing a more formal way to acknowledge strong employee performance. We instituted an “Employee of the Month/Quarter” program where employees could send me client testimonials or nominate another co-worker for great effort. The program allows me to thank my team for great work, but it also incentivizes them to pay attention to giving memorable service to our clients and colleagues. It also helps that the award comes with a financial bonus. But really, can you put a price on great service?

You can create your own goals around receiving praise. First, start with a desire to perform in a way that would inspire others to acknowledge your work. Second, use a satisfaction survey to track your performance. For example, ask a client or supervisor at the end of an assignment, “Is there anything else you were hoping to accomplish with this project? How do you feel about our final result?” Because you have delivered praiseworthy work, you are likely to get a compliment, which will stick in that person’s mind. Plus, the answers give you clarity of what is valued and appreciated.

Finally, when you know things went well, you can ask for recommendations on LinkedIn.

Build a reputation that precedes you.

I have coached, advised, interviewed or played a role in the hiring of thousands of professionals in my career. I can confidently confirm that there is nothing as powerful in the hiring process as a reputation for exceptional work. Professionals with this type of brand are routinely recruited by other managers and executives. Clients will follow them from firm to firm. Employees strive to be on their teams and have them as mentors. And others in the industry can’t help but to say good things about them. A good reputation pays long-term career success dividends.

When you are known for “above and beyond” effort and results, you maximize your opportunities and strengthen your career trajectory. Plus, this type of success feels pretty great.

These are just three of the many reasons, regardless of your motivation and goals, that make adopting an employee of the month attitude a worthwhile pursuit.

Propose an employee of the month award.

If your company does not have a formal performance incentive program, propose one. Although some companies offer bonuses, gifts and trips to the winners, a program doesn’t need to be expensive to be effective.

Suggest starting with something small, like arriving 15 or 30 minutes late on a day of the winner’s choice or getting access to a preferred parking space. Even just acknowledging the winner in a meeting can be a motivating (and free) reward.

Wise employees and managers realize that it is never a bad idea to focus on great performance at work.

