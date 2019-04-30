202
Accenture Federal secures $2B DOE contract award, again

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 30, 2019 5:06 pm 04/30/2019 05:06pm
Almost five months after it first won a $2 billion IT service contract from the Department of Energy, Accenture Federal secured it again Monday, overcoming a contract protest that previously paused the deal. 

The DOE’s CIO Business Operations Support Services (CBOSS) contract is a five-year blanket purchase agreement that offers the agency a slate of technology services ranging from cybersecurity, telecommunications, systems architecture and engineering and IT support to assist its enterprise cloud migration.

The Arlington-based technology contractor first won the contract in November, but the award was protested by Vienna-based IT management company ActioNet Inc. a month later, alleging that the DOE unreasonably evaluated its price quotation for the contract solicitation. 

The Government Accountability Office denied that protest in March, allowing the contract to move forward. 

Accenture will team with Unisys, General Dynamics Information Technology and Claremont, New Hampshire-based…

