About 1 in 4 Japanese Adults in Their 20s, 30s is a Virgin, Study Finds

Researchers at the University of Tokyo examined data on heterosexual inexperience from seven rounds of the National Fertility Survey of Japan between 1987 and 2015 for adults between the ages of 18 and 39. They found that the proportion of both men and women who had never had heterosexual vaginal sex rose between 1992 and 2015, from 20 and 21.7 percent in 1992 to 25.8 and 24.6 percent in 2015, respectively.

The researchers also found that men who were low income, unemployed or working part-time or temporary jobs had a higher likelihood of being sexual inexperienced.

Dr. Peter Ueda, a public health researcher and one of the authors of the study, said in a statement that the results put evidence-based weight behind reports on virginity rates among Japanese young adults, and it more closely examines the age and socioeconomic status of people who have never had sex, as well as trends over time.

“Sexual inactivity or inexperience, whether voluntary or not, should not be exoticized, ridiculed or necessarily considered a concern for everyone,” Ueda said. “More research is needed on reasons for sexual inactivity and how mating market dynamics might be evolving due to online dating, shifting expectations in romantic and sexual relationships, and changing values, lifestyles and labor market trends.”

Further, about 1 in 10 Japanese adults in their 30s did not report having sex in 2015. Japan’s rates of sexual inactivity are higher than those from the U.K., U.S. and Australia, which hover around 1 percent to 5 percent for adults in or around their 30s, according to the study results. But survey data from other high-income countries indicate that sexual inactivity among young adults may be increasing, making Japan a possible leader in the not-so sexual shift.

While the national survey did not provide data on same-sex sexual experience, researchers estimated about 1 in 20 people between the ages of 30 and 39 who reported no heterosexual intercourse, but may have had same-sex intercourse, would still lack sexual experience. They also assumed that all married couples have had sex.

