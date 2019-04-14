Abdominal Pain in Kids

Abdominal pain in a child is an important reason to visit the pediatrician. Such a symptom can be stressful for the family and scary to children. Here’s an overview of issues related to chronic abdominal…

Abdominal pain in a child is an important reason to visit the pediatrician. Such a symptom can be stressful for the family and scary to children. Here’s an overview of issues related to chronic abdominal pain.

Chronic abdominal pain, or long lasting abdominal pain, is abdominal pain that lasts more than one month.

Often, the symptoms are distressing to children and can cause immense anxiety and worry for the parents. And that’s before learning that the likelihood of finding an identifiable cause is often low. The pain in this setting is described as functional, suggesting that the likelihood for finding a structural abnormality of the bowel, an infectious cause, an abnormality in metabolism, inflammation of the bowel or cancer is very low. However, the pain can be debilitating, affecting day-to-day functionality such as a child’s ability to attend school or participate in activities.

[See: 10 Tips for Avoiding Acid Reflux.]

The exact mechanism of abdominal pain is not well-known. However, the growing medical opinion suggests that they may have abnormalities in the enteric nervous system, or ENS. The enteric nervous system is the collection of nerves present throughout the gastrointestinal system; this system is in constant communication with the brain and vice versa. Alteration in communication between the ENS and the brain is now believed to be the basis of functional abdominal pain. This leads to a heightened sensitivity of the gastrointestinal systems to normal gut stimuli such as food, distension, inflammation of the gastrointestinal system and psychological stress (for example, parental separation or anxiety). There is also likely visceral hyperalgesia, which is a decreased pain threshold to the normal gut stimuli. Irritation of the lining of the bowel from infection, allergies or inflammatory bowel disease are the likely triggers that lowers the sensitivity.

Patients with chronic or recurrent abdominal pain have generalized abdominal pain more often than localized pain. The pain may be triggered by food or may be worse prior to bowel movements. More often than not, the pain occurs during the day time and hardly wakes the child up at night. They may also have nausea, water brash and heartburn. Often, patients continue to grow or the weight is maintained and appetite may be normal. They may have limitation of physical activity secondary to pain. They may have loose stools, constipation or sometimes a combination of diarrhea and constipation, but hardly have blood in stool. Lactose intolerance or dietary fructose intolerance may aggravate symptoms. Symptoms can sometimes become debilitating, often compounded by coexistent anxiety or depression.

[See: Pharmacist Recommended Stomach and GI Products.]

If abdominal pain is becoming more frequent, affecting day-to-day life or schooling, it’s prudent to seek help from your child’s pediatrician. He or she, or a specialist, may request a more detailed history to look for warning symptoms, such as: weight loss, a slow in height gain, blood in the stool, major persistent diarrheal symptoms, unexplained fevers, right upper or lower quadrant pain or a family history of colitis or Crohn’s disease. Vomiting symptoms are importance if bile is present (green) or if it’s persistent or recurrent, or occurs early in the morning. The doctor will perform a physical exam, and it’s reassuring if the exam is normal. (As it often will be when dealing with chronic abdominal pain.)

If there are no warning symptoms or no abnormality after a physical examination, it’s prudent to avoid excess testing. Simple tests like a complete blood count, blood chemistry and markers of inflammation are almost always normal in chronic abdominal pain. Further testing, unless absolutely required, has been shown to increase anxiety and stress. The findings of incidental variations have also been shown to lead to further unnecessary testing and interventions. In fact, it’s been shown that unnecessary interventions can lead to further aggravation and perpetuation of symptoms.

Management of chronic abdominal pain is often supportive. Chronic or functional abdominal pain encompasses functional dyspepsia (upper gastrointestinal symptoms including acid reflux symptoms), irritable bowel syndrome, abdominal migraine and generalized functional abdominal pain syndrome. Most patients only require symptomatic management. The goal of treatment is to make patients functional and help them return to their routines and school. Those with acid reflux may benefit from a short course of acid-blocking therapy and dietary modification with a low acidic diet/reflux diet. Dietary modification may benefit those with concerns for lactose and fructose intolerance. Those with constipation symptoms may benefit from laxatives, and those with diarrhea may benefit from antidiarrheal meds, if they’re approved by the doctor. Smooth muscle relaxing medications may help with abdominal spasms.

[See: How to Survive Acid Reflux — Without a Pill.]

For patients with anxiety or depression, enlisting the help of a pediatric psychologist is helpful. Patients may benefit from anti-anxiety drugs or antidepressants. It’s important to avoid pain medications like opiates due to risk of dependency. Patients with severe debilitating symptoms may benefit from an outpatient or inpatient chronic pain program. The intention of therapy to make patients more functional. What we have found is that the more functional the patient is or becomes, the better he or she copes with their pain and is able to return to normal routines.

More from U.S. News

How to Survive Acid Reflux — Without a Pill

10 Tips for Avoiding Acid Reflux

9 Foods That Can Keep Your Brain Sharp

Abdominal Pain in Kids originally appeared on usnews.com