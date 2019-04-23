A whole different Collection in Chevy Chase

The Collection in Chevy Chase has a new neighborhood-serving bent and a lot more restaurants coming in as owner Chevy Chase Land Co. continues to try to lease it up more than three years after…

The Collection in Chevy Chase has a new neighborhood-serving bent and a lot more restaurants coming in as owner Chevy Chase Land Co. continues to try to lease it up more than three years after it began a $17.5 million renovation.

The development, which consists of several buildings that once held a who’s who of luxury brands and high-end shops, is now dubbed The Collection, and it is going the way of many of its retail center counterparts.

Where Ralph Lauren once stood will now be two new restaurants: the Junction Bakery, Bar and Bistro we wrote about last month, and BeeHive, a casual, full-service restaurant from two New York restaurateurs.

Where Bulgari once peddled its handbags and jewelry, another restaurant has leased 5,700 square feet — though Chevy Chase Land Co. declined to identify the tenant. Across the way, Little Beet Table, a full-service restaurant offering a vegetable-forward menu, will open in 4,834 square feet next to the former Christian Dior store. Both will…