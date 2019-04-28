A Royal Abdication Turns Into a Cultural Moment in Japan

TOKYO — When royal eras change in a country, they’re generally unplanned and somber. But in Japan this week, the transition is deliberate — and most Japanese are not only at peace with it, they…

TOKYO — When royal eras change in a country, they’re generally unplanned and somber. But in Japan this week, the transition is deliberate — and most Japanese are not only at peace with it, they are welcoming the succession with upbeat anticipation.

On May 1, the Japanese monarchical era will change from Heisei to Reiwa, paralleling the handover of the throne from Emperor Akihito to his son Naruhito as the former retires at the age of 85. The “era” functions like a calendar, beginning and ending with the reign of each emperor. The Japanese use an imperial calendar alongside the Gregorian one that most of the world uses.

[MORE: New Imperial Era Causes Y2K Worries in Japan]

Thus, the first year of Reiwa begins on Wednesday, marking the ascension of the 59-year-old Naruhito. Previous era changes have occurred when the emperor died, most recently in 1989 when Hirohito passed away, ending the Showa era that spanned 63 years. But this time is different, since Akihito opted to abdicate.

“This transition is a completely new experience for us,” says Yukimi Masui, 61, a university historian in Tokyo, who adds that Hirohito’s abrupt death sent the nation into mourning and stirred a generally austere and subdued atmosphere across Japan.

By contrast, when Akihito announced in 2016 his wish to abdicate, citing old age and health concerns, he paved the way for an orderly and planned transition that began with new legislation that allowed an imperial succession by the choice of the reigning emperor. Previous laws did not anticipate a voluntary retirement.

Akihito’s abdication, in one sense, symbolizes what is taking place across the country. “That he is retiring at an advanced age is emblematic of the aging Japanese society,” says Yukiko Shimazaki, a magazine editor based in Tokyo.

Documentaries, Book Sales and a Newfound Sense of Optimism

This week’s changing of the royal era has turned into a moment of major cultural significance in the country. For nearly a year, the media has been abuzz with documentaries and feature coverage on the monarchical succession, as well as soul-searching about the Heisei era, a period in which Japan saw its economic fortunes slip: It went from being an economic juggernaut to a nation with sagging political and economic significance dogged by deflation and a shrinking population. The Mitsubishis and the Sonys of Japan no longer enjoy the hegemonic economic status of years past.

[MORE: Japan’s Lessons on Branding a Country]

The era change has led to massive marketing opportunities for businesses, triggering sales of books about the imperial family, calendars and special promotional goods bearing the name of Reiwa. Cultural observers even predict a mini-boom of young couples tying the knot this year for auspicious reasons.

Since April 1, when the name of the new era was announced by the government, 73 companies have registered as corporate entities bearing the name of Reiwa, according to Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd., a provider of corporate data and credit information. Forty-four of them are new firms and 29 changed their names.

The new era of Reiwa has set up an expectation for happier times as Heisei ends. According to a recent poll by Yomiuri Shimbun, a leading national daily newspaper, 58% of the Japanese see a better time ahead as Reiwa begins, while 27% say things will get worse. The sentiment is strongest among young adults, with 80% of people aged 18 to 29 registering their optimism for the coming era, a sharp contrast from previous government surveys showing most Japanese are pessimistic about the future, especially the young generation.

[MORE: Japan’s Comeback Is Rooted in Automation]

According to a survey conducted in March by Mainichi Shimbun, another major daily newspaper, 87% of the Japanese indicated that the emperor and the empress have played well their role as the “symbol” of the state, consistent with the stipulation of the Japanese Constitution (under the current constitution, the emperor has no political authority). “They were close to the people, often seen attending to and caring for the victims of natural disasters, like the (2011 T?hoku) earthquake,” says Masui, the university professor.

More from U.S. News

New Imperial Era Causes Y2K Worries in Japan

Japanese Pessimistic About Future, Say Children Will Fare Worse, Survey Finds

Countries With Current Monarchies

A Royal Abdication Turns Into a Cultural Moment in Japan originally appeared on usnews.com