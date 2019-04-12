A MARC train to HQ2? A VRE train to Baltimore? This study will answer whether the market’s there.

Could a future Amazon.com Inc. employee living deep in the Old Line State catch a MARC train straight to Crystal City? Or how about a Manassas resident riding VRE to Baltimore? Maryland and Virginia want…

Maryland and Virginia want to answer those questions in the next year.

Officials from both states want to see if it’s possible for Virginia Railway Express and Maryland Area Regional Commuter trains to go well beyond their current routes, what they are calling “run-through service.” Both systems, five lines total, currently start in their respective states and end at Union Station in the District.

The states will spend about $100,000 to study the technical aspects of VRE and MARC trains running on the other’s tracks and determine if there is demand for this kind of service, said Timothy Canan, planning data and research program director at the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.

In order for MARC trains to enter Virginia, they would need to cross the more than 115-year-old Long Bridge, which…