A faster Wharfle? The Anthem getting an upgraded, more efficient kitchen.

From its very first concert in October 2017, The Anthem at The Wharf immediately became a major presence in D.C.’s music scene, offering an eclectic mix of acts and shows, big and small.

And the reviews are generally positive — the acoustics, sight lines, bars and so on. But reports from the early days, and the experience of WBJ employees, showed room for improvement in the area of food service.

I.M.P., the management company that runs The Anthem, is aware. This week, it was issued a permit for tenant improvements to include additional kitchen and bar equipment, electrical upgrades to power the new equipment, and mechanical systems “required to provide exhaust hood and makeup air system for kitchen.”

“We are expanding the kitchen and adding extra capabilities,” Audrey Fix Schaefer, I.M.P.’s communications director, said in an email. “This will allow us to add more menu items and increase efficiency.”

It is unclear when the work will be complete. The Anthem’s menu…