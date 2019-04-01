A Day in the Clinical Life of a Third-Year Medical Student

Since clinical rotations occur in many different medical specialties, there is no typical day that wholly captures life as a medical school student during the clinical years. Hours vary as you move from inpatient services…

Since clinical rotations occur in many different medical specialties, there is no typical day that wholly captures life as a medical school student during the clinical years. Hours vary as you move from inpatient services to outpatient clinics, and set schedules are always subject to change in response to shifting patient demands.

Even though your working hours fluctuate with each rotation, striking a balance between performing well clinically and finding enough time to study for shelf exams must be a priority no matter the rotation.

I am now on my OB/gynecology rotation, and this is how I am balancing medicine, studying and life these days:

4:00 a.m. — Wake up and squeeze in some studying

Since the hospital floor can be busy and distracting, I dedicate time each day to studying while I am not on service. I am a morning person, so studying before work makes sense for me, but other students prefer to study in the evenings after their clinical responsibilities are over for the day.

Figuring out when you study best can help you plan how you will structure your day in your clinical years.

[Read: 3 Skills Every Premed Student Should Develop Before Medical School.]

5:30 a.m. — Arrive at the hospital for sign-out

Most of medicine happens in the morning, so acclimating to functioning well early in the day is important on clinical rotations. Being on time, reading up on your patients beforehand and remembering to bring the items you need for rounds — pen, stethoscope, etc. — evidences your professionalism and encourages your team to involve you in clinical activities.

Making a habit of being punctual and prepared for work or school even before you are a medical student can go a long way in preparing you for the early mornings of your clinical years.

6:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. — See my patients and write my progress notes, and then grab a snack and tea before rounds

Doing initial check-ins on my patients and getting my notes out of the way buys me extra time to seek out hands-on learning opportunities during the day. Additionally, using this time to take care of my needs, like eating and using the bathroom, helps me avoid missing out on patient care later in the morning.

Remember: Prudent use of unstructured time pays off.

8:00 a.m. — Attend rounds with the multidisciplinary team

Formal rounds with the entire care team take place later in the morning and can last upwards of two hours, depending on patient acuity and volume. Being ready to orally present your patients to the team is a must, and I prepare for this by keeping short notes on my patients’ progress with me during rounds.

It can be intimidating to present in front of so many people, so getting used to public speaking before you enter medical school can help you mitigate the anxiety of oral presentations.

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Go to the operating room for cases, attend deliveries, help out with patients in triage, complete admissions notes and grab lunch when time allows

The point of the clinical years is to learn on the job, so my daily goal is to seek out new experiences. Taking initiative by familiarizing myself with a breadth of conditions reinforces the material I go over while studying.

[Read: 5 Ways to Develop Strong Clinical Experiences for Medical School.]

Before going to medical school, get comfortable with directing your own learning and seeking out opportunities to deepen your knowledge base without being directed by an instructor.

5:00 p.m. — Complete evening sign-out

This is similar to morning sign-out, and the same principles apply: Know your patients and be ready to pass on information to the incoming team of providers.

6:00 p.m. — Go for a run or cross-country ski

Forgoing leisure time is a given in the clinical years, but hanging on to one or two wellness activities outside of medicine keeps me sane. I try to get outside at least once a day, even if it is only for a few minutes.

[Read: How to Find Balance as a Premed Student.]

Prioritizing your physical and mental health before you enter medical school can help you set a precedent to carry these activities into your clinical years.

7:00 p.m. — Eat dinner and shower, then unwind with a book

I like to take some time to unwind with a book at night, away from screens and disruptions. Taking some time away from medicine before I go to bed helps me reset for the next day.

8:00 p.m. — Go to bed

Getting enough sleep in the clinical years is important and often difficult to do, but sticking to a bedtime helps me ward off intense sleep deprivation.

Work on your sleep hygiene before getting to your clinical years to prepare you for the limited sleep schedule ahead.

More from U.S. News

How to Make Sure You Fulfill Medical School Requirements for Admission

Find Medical Schools That Match Your Learning Style

Why It’s Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite Doctor Shortages

A Day in the Clinical Life of a Third-Year Medical Student originally appeared on usnews.com