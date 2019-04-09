9 of the Largest Global ETFs to Buy Now

Lower your investment risk. If you’re looking for diversification in your portfolio, it’s vital to pay attention to things like sectors or asset classes. But sometimes, investors overlook the risk of keeping their portfolio on…

If you’re looking for diversification in your portfolio, it’s vital to pay attention to things like sectors or asset classes. But sometimes, investors overlook the risk of keeping their portfolio on the United States and ignoring the rest of the world. Particularly in this age of decaying trade relations and the rise of political nationalism, there is value in looking beyond the borders of America for a lower-risk foundation and to tap into potential growth. Overseas investing is intimidating to some, but these nine global exchange-traded funds easily take the guesswork out of geographic diversification in just one position, and add an important layer of protection to the typical portfolio.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (ticker: SPDW)

One of the simplest ways to add an international flavor to your existing portfolio without overlap is to pursue an “ex-U.S.” strategy that purposefully excludes any domestic stocks. Chances are that most investors start their portfolio with a large-cap U.S. fund, so this SPDR ETF is a logical choice to round things out with big stocks from Europe, Japan and other countries not classified as emerging markets. The fund owns some 1,700 total stocks with recognizable top holdings such as Swiss consumer brand Nestle (NSRGY) and U.K. bank HSBC Holdings (HSBC). Japan leads the fund with about 23% of the fund in the region.

Total assets under management: $4.7 billion

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Currency-Hedged Equity Fund (DBEF)

A bit more sophisticated than the typical international ETF, this Xtrackers fund is hedged against currency fluctuations. If you invest in a foreign stock that does pretty well but the local currency weakens against the greenback, you can see performance headwinds since that company is not booking its profits directly in U.S. dollars. The fund is particularly popular at this moment, when the U.S. continues to talk about rising interest rates and thus is likely to have a strong currency going forward. Top holdings are common developed markets stocks in regions like Japan and Europe, including Swiss health care company Novartis (NVS) and Toyota Motor Corp. (TM).

Total AUM: $4.9 billion

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

This iShares fund focuses on EAFE stocks — that is, companies in Europe, Australasia and the Far East. It shares many of the same big-name companies in these developed markets as other international funds on this list, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (SNY). However, what makes EFV different is different allocations for these companies and a focused list with a bias toward value metrics, such as an attractive price-to-book value rating versus peer companies or attractive price-to-earnings ratios. As a result, the EFV fund owns a focused list of about 480 total companies rather than broad international stock funds.

Total AUM: $5.9 billion

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Ex-U.S. strategies are a great way to find stocks you don’t already own. This Vanguard fund also provides an additional slice of the market that many investors typically overlook with its focus on smaller corporations outside the U.S. If you’re overly reliant on massive U.S. corporations, then this is a very effective way to get diversification. The fund is largely focused on developed markets, however there is a small allocation to regions like China and India at about 3% for each of these regions. Top holdings like Canada’s Open Text Corp. (OTEX) are likely not well known by U.S. investors, but that is in many ways the point.

Total AUM: $6.5 billion

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Another small-cap fund, this expansive iShares offering consists of 1,650 international stocks that are smaller in size. The methodology takes components not included in large-cap stock indexes for that region, so it includes European stocks that comparatively small to local competitors but are still bigger than many stocks in Asia. The geographic breakdown excludes U.S. and Canada and is biased to Japan, with more than 30% of assets in this region and another 18% in the U.K. However, after that, no single country represents more than about 7% of the portfolio for a pretty diverse makeup.

Total AUM: $9.4 billion

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

EFAV is a quirky investment with a unique take on international investing. Benchmarked to a broad MSCI global index of EAFE stocks (that’s Europe, Australasia and the Far East), the fund also uses qualitative methodology to seek stocks with comparatively lower volatility than their peers. The result is an ETF of developed-market stocks that has a low-risk bent. Top sectors are consumer staples stocks and financials, with the pair representing roughly a third of the entire portfolio, with information technology bringing up the rear at about 2% of holdings. That means less growth, but could result in a smoother ride for investors looking to avoid volatility.

Total AUM: $11.1 billion

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Billed as an easy way to capture the performance of international large-cap and mid-cap stocks, Schwab is a surprisingly popular choice. That is, it’s a surprise until you see that this fund charges a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.06% in fees annually — a mere $6 on every $10,000 you have invested. It’s not incredibly creative, with the same big-name stocks as the typical large-cap global fund. And with more than 1,500 components, it’s hardly what you would call specialized. However, SCFT offers easy international exposure in an incredibly cost-efficient way.

Total AUM: $17.1 billion

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Another broad-based and super-cheap international fund is this plain vanilla EFA offering from iShares. It’s even bigger than the previous funds with a whopping 2,500 or so components that come from every region of the developed world except the United States. Despite the long list of individual companies, Europe is dominant, with more than 60% of the fund and another 25% or so in Japan. The EU and Japan are powerhouses that should logically be part of any portfolio, so this fund has no small number of proponents despite this feature.

Total AUM: $60.2 billion

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

The biggest of the big global ETFs, this international fund from Vanguard is bigger than the first seven funds on this list combined by assets under management. Furthermore, it is a sprawling portfolio of nearly 4,000 total stocks across the developed world all for the rock-bottom price of 0.07% in annual fees. The same companies populate this list as on the other large-cap ETFs, since the fund covers the same nations in Europe and Asia Pacific — just with many more components. But if you’re looking for cost-effective diversification overseas, it’s hard to argue against this flagship Vanguard fund.

Total AUM: $70.5 billion

