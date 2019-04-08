8 Ways to Make Your Financial Advisor’s Life Easier

Your relationship with your financial advisor is a two-way street. Clients hire financial advisors to provide timely, ethical and informed money-management advice and insights. But to make that possible, financial advisors need clients to respond…

Your relationship with your financial advisor is a two-way street.

Clients hire financial advisors to provide timely, ethical and informed money-management advice and insights. But to make that possible, financial advisors need clients to respond promptly to messages and keep them in the loop when life circumstances change.

To discover the strategies clients can use to make financial advisors’ lives easier — and avoid ticking them off — U.S. News reached out via email to ask financial advisors about their pet peeves and what they wish their clients knew.

Working well with your financial advisor won’t just make their life easier, advisors say, it may also improve the quality of the advice you receive. So it’s in your best financial interest to listen to your advisor’s perspective.

Read on for tips for working most effectively with your financial advisor.

[Read: How to Make Your Tax Professional’s Life Easier]

Be Responsive

Responding to emails and calls promptly will help improve the timeliness and quality of your advisor’s financial advice and strategies. “The better the communication, the better the advice,” says Lisa A.K. Kirchenbauer, founder and president of Omega Wealth Management in Arlington, Virginia. Responding to important messages, such as requests for trading approvals, within 24 hours is preferred. “If it’s just that we are trying to collect info for an upcoming meeting, then more time is fine,” Kirchenbauer says.

Alert Your Advisor Before Big Life Changes

If you can let your advisor know that you’re about to experience a major life change before it happens, he or she can help you come up with the best plan of attack instead of needing to “unscramble the eggs,” Kirchenbauer says.

Those major life changes may include a wedding, divorce, birth of a child, sale of a house, canceling insurance, paying off a large loan and other major financial moves.

[See: 50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019.]

Bring Your Spouse to the Meetings

“It’s really, really hard to work with clients when we only ever see one of you,” says Karen E. Van Voorhis, certified financial planner and director of financial planning at Daniel J. Galli & Associates in Norwell, Massachusetts. Often, one member of the family is a self-designated household CFO and handles the big financial and investment decisions, but including both partners in money meetings can foster communication and protect the non-money-managing spouse if the household CFO dies or the pair divorces.

“Not including your wife in financial discussions for years and years will absolutely have negative affects on her, emotionally and psychologically,” Van Voorhis says. “This is not at all the same thing as delegating who gets the oil changed in the cars or who takes the cat to the vet for its shots.”

Don’t Overreact to the News

It may feel like every other day brings an apocalyptic business story about the next recession or the downfall of a once-safe investment. Don’t let the day-to-day stress of the news cycle dictate your financial decision-making, says Ashley W. Folkes, certified financial planner and senior vice president for Investments at Moors & Cabot Inc in Phoenix. “We all know that bad news sells, and that creates fear,” he says.

Keep those big news stories in perspective. “I think it’s important for clients to understand that articles, blog posts, and investment commentary are helpful, but not necessarily a call to action that reflects (clients’) unique circumstances,” says Marguerita M. Cheng, certified financial planner and co-founder of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Follow Up

Let your financial planner know if and when you’ve acted on his or her financial advice. “As financial planners, we enjoy guiding and encouraging our clients to address their responsibilities,” says Dan Andrews, certified financial planner and leader and founder of Well-Rounded Success, a fee-only financial planning firm in Fort Collins, Colorado. “Yet, sometimes we need to wait until our next meeting until we discover our clients either implemented our agreed upon tasks and/or didn’t address the task because life came up.”

[Read: Why Your Long-Term Relationship May Be Harming Your Financial Literacy]

Keep Good Records

Maintaining clean, organized records will make your financial planner’s life easier, says Eric Walters, founder and president of SilverCrest Wealth Planning in Denver. “This helps the advisor have access to the information they need to understand your situation and provide you with good advice,” he says. Keep records of previous years’ tax returns, annual investment account statements, estate-planning documents, insurance policies and passwords (for an executor or power of attorney).

Disclose Your Financial Situation

“The biggest issue I encounter as a financial advisor is full disclosure from my clients,” says Jeffrey E. Edwards, certified financial planner and president of Atlas Financial Planning in Irvine, California. “Most clients have no problem disclosing all of their assets, it’s their expenses they tend to hold back for various reasons.”

Sharing all relevant financial information will help your advisor do his or her job as efficiently and accurately as possible. Those important pieces of information include assets, expenses and financial vices, such as gambling or shopping addiction.

Don’t Micromanage

You’ve hired a financial advisor because you wanted to outsource some of the financial or investment decision-making to a trained professional. So you’re going to have to get comfortable with a certain level of trust and avoid spending your time trying to micromanage their behavior and advice, advisors say.

This instinct to micromanage may come from trauma caused by previous market losses, says Rose Swanger, principal for Advise Finance in Knoxville, Tennessee. “We all went through the financial crisis, but some clients took the loss so hard that every time when the market drops they want to hear from you.”

That said, if you feel you can’t trust your advisor’s judgment or your values aren’t aligned, it’s worth reconsidering your relationship or reasons for employing a financial advisor at all.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

8 Ways to Make Your Financial Advisor’s Life Easier originally appeared on usnews.com