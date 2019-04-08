8 Stocks to Buy Following Analyst Upgrades

There’s bullish sentiment for these stocks. Timely stock investors received an excellent buying opportunity during the market’s roughly 20% sell-off in late 2018. However, the S&P 500 index recovered most of those losses and is…

There’s bullish sentiment for these stocks.

Timely stock investors received an excellent buying opportunity during the market’s roughly 20% sell-off in late 2018. However, the S&P 500 index recovered most of those losses and is up 16% year-to-date. But just because the stock fire sale is over doesn’t mean there aren’t fresh buying opportunities. Here are eight stocks to buy that were upgraded by the CFRA analyst team within the past six weeks.

D.R. Horton (ticker: DHI)

D.R. Horton is the largest public homebuilder in the U.S., accounting for roughly 52,000 homes in fiscal 2018. Analyst Kenneth Leon upgraded DHI to “buy” and says falling interest rates on 30-year mortgages are a bullish catalyst. Leon says D.R. Horton’s exposure to the affordable housing market should help drive shares higher. He anticipates a strong U.S. housing market this year driven by the entry-level category. Leon is projecting between 3% and 5% revenue growth from D.R. Horton in fiscal 2019. CFRA has a $47 price target for DHI stock.

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden is the parent company of popular U.S. franchises Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other casual dining brands. Analyst Tuna Amobi says Darden is now a “buy” thanks to its across the board strength in the most recent quarter. Darden has been offsetting a difficult casual dining market by gaining share from competitors, and Amobi says the company’s 2016 real estate spin-off was an excellent strategic decision. CFRA is projecting 5.5% revenue growth and 2.6% same-restaurant sales growth in fiscal 2019. The firm has a $125 price target for DRI stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

The market hasn’t been kind to auto stocks in the past year, but Fiat Chrysler was hit hardest of all. However, analyst Garrett Nelson recently upgraded the stock from “buy” to “strong buy” given Fiat Chrysler’s valuation and its potential as a buyout candidate. Peugeot management recently mentioned Fiat Chrysler as a potential merger target, sending FCAU stock higher on the rumor. Nelson says downside is limited for Fiat Chrysler, given it is already trading at a deep discount to its historical forward earnings multiple. CFRA has a $24 price target for FCAU stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fidelity National is a financial services technology company that focuses on areas such as institutional banking, wealth management and payments. In March, the company announced a $35.5 billion buyout of Worldpay (WP), and analyst David Holt upgraded FIS stock to “buy” following the announcement. Holt estimates there will be at least $500 million in deal synergies and says WorldPay will help alleviate investor concerns about stalled revenue growth. CFRA is projecting the combined company should have a clear path to 6% annual organic revenue growth. CFRA has a $130 price target for FIS stock.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

Manulife is a global insurance and financial services company with large exposure to the Asian market. Analyst Cathy Seifert upgraded MFC stock to “buy” last month after Manulife won a key legal battle when a judge dismissed claims by hedge fund Mosten Investments relating to terms of one of the company’s 1997 universal life insurance policies. Seifert says MFC stock offers a compelling valuation with a forward earnings per share of 8, but the company’s lack of transparency about the lawsuit had kept it on the sidelines. CFRA has a $21 price target for MFC stock.

E-Trade Financial (ETFC)

E-Trade and other online discount brokers have been locked in a pricing war that has significantly pressured fee revenue and share prices. ETFC stock is down 15% in the past year, but Seifert recently upgraded the stock to “buy” and says investors can no longer ignore its attractive valuation. At a 2019 earnings multiple of only about 12, ETFC stock is trading at a discount relative to both its historical range and its current peer group. At the same time, core operating metrics are improving. CFRA has a $58 price target for ETFC stock.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax is one of the largest used vehicle retailers in the U.S. Nelson has upgraded KMX stock to “buy” and says the company is firing on all cylinders as of its most recent quarterly report. CarMax reported 44.9% EPS growth, 5.7% revenue growth and 2.8% same-store sales growth, topping analyst expectations across the board. Looking ahead, Nelson says the average monthly payment on a new vehicle is at a record high $545, a trend that will continue to drive the used vehicle market. CFRA has a $75 price target for KMX stock.

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes is a commerce technology company specializing in areas such as information management and location services. Analyst Scott Kessler says the stock’s 36% sell-off over the past year has created a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Kessler says Pitney Bowes has a potential near-term catalyst following an announcement that Stamps.com would not be renewing its exclusive shipping deal with the U.S. Postal Service. Kessler says Pitney Bowes should be able to capture some of that business as it shifts focus more to e-commerce. CFRA has an $8.50 price target for PBI stock.

Stocks to buy following analyst upgrades.

— D.R. Horton (DHI)

— Darden Restaurants (DRI)

— Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

— Financial National Information Services (FIS)

— Manulife Financial (MFC)

— E-Trade Financial (ETFC)

— CarMax (KMX)

— Pitney Bowes (PBI)

More from U.S. News

7 Stock Picks From Top-Rated Wall Street Analysts

7 Ways Novice Investors Can Get Investment Advice

7 Pipeline Stocks to Buy With Big Dividends

8 Stocks to Buy Following Analyst Upgrades originally appeared on usnews.com