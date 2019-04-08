8 Investment Tips Long-Term Investors Can Ignore

You don’t need to know everything about the stock market. There’s so much to know about investing. Who has enough brain space for all of it? If you’ve got a long-term investment horizon, you may…

There’s so much to know about investing. Who has enough brain space for all of it? If you’ve got a long-term investment horizon, you may not need as much space as you think. In fact, here are eight things experts say long-term investors can ignore about investing and still be successful. That’s eight things you can cross off your mental to-do list, folks. You’re welcome.

The daily ups and downs in the stock market.

The number one thing long-term investors can ignore are the daily movements of the stock market, says Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia. “The very essence of long-term investing is to render the noise of markets irrelevant and to participate in the earnings and growth of companies over time,” he says. What the stock market is doing today has no bearing on how companies and your investments will do in the long run.

The media.

“As difficult as it can be, the most successful investors will tune out the media altogether,” says Monica Sipes, a senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Frisco, Texas. “It’s important to remember that the media is playing to investor emotion, which acting on is almost always counterproductive to long-term success in the capital markets.” Take the end of 2018 as an example when headlines flashed with a 30% to 50% imminent downturn in the market. But the S&P 500 has only continued to climb higher. “Remember that the media is often selling noise,” Sipes says. Ignore the noise and focus instead on your long-term goals.

Quarterly earnings reports.

The bulk of what Wall Street focuses on is short-term business performance and quarterly earnings. It loves to drum up drama on which companies beat estimates and which ones fall short. But “for long-term investors, you’re very safe to ignore that,” says Jin Zhang, portfolio manager of the Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. You shouldn’t worry about this quarter or last quarter if you own good businesses, which Zhang categorizes as those with above-average profitability, stable earnings trends and margins and management with a good long-term track record.

Country-specific news.

“When it comes to global investing, don’t talk and think countries — think businesses,” Zhang says. “In the long run, we believe the success of a business has little to do with the country it’s headquartered in.” He points to Mexico, which has seen only 2% growth but houses some of the best-performing businesses, like Coca-Cola Femsa (ticker: KOF), Mexico’s largest Coke bottler, which has gained 540% in U.S. dollars over the past 15 years. Instead of focusing on country news, “understand what business you want to own, choose high quality ones and sit on it,” Zhang says.

The latest “hot” stock.

If you’re a long-term investor, what’s hot today isn’t important; it’s what’ll still be a good bet in 10, 20 or 30 years that matters. To that end, it’s best to set an asset allocation appropriate for your needed rate of return and risk tolerance and not worry about missing out, says Cathy Curtis, a certified financial planner and founder of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California. It can be hard to ignore the lure of what could be “the next Amazon” (AMZN), but the reality is it’s more likely to be the next flop than star.

Today’s prices.

“Too many people watch their investments like they watch their fantasy baseball team,” says Austin, Texas-based Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com and founder of TalkingInClass.org, a childhood financial literacy advocacy website. “They obsess over every little result every day. That type of over-analysis leads to bad decisions and costs people money.” Often these decisions center around trying to time the market and can lead to gambling instead of investing. Leave gambling for fun money and your fantasy sports teams. When investing for the long term: Focus on the future and not today’s prices.

Monthly or annual performance.

It’s not just daily performance you can ignore. “Obsessing over monthly, even annual performance relative to a benchmark is not important in the grand scheme of things,” Sipes says. She tells her clients not to check their accounts too frequently. “They’re meant to be long-term investments, so tracking daily, or even monthly moves can be counterproductive to the long-term goal,” she says. The time to check-in is when your goal or financial situation has changed or to make ensure your asset allocation hasn’t swung out of alignment. Otherwise, what happens in the near term doesn’t matter as much as the long term.

The business cycle.

Business cycle investing uses the economic cycle to determine which stocks and sectors to over- or underweight. But if you’re a long-term investor, save yourself the headache. “Ignore where the economy is,” Zhang says. Good business owners know how to steer their companies through tough patches. They’re watching the economic cycle for you and acting accordingly. If you’re worried about recessions hurting the businesses in your portfolio, use the past as a guide: How did management handle the Global Financial Crisis? “How the business performed during that period is very informative,” Zhang says.

