8 Best China-Focused Investments to Buy and Hold

Top China region funds After a rough 2018, China-focused investments are in a bull market. Hopes that trade tensions between the U.S. and China have died down is relieving pressure on Chinese-based public companies, and…

Top China region funds

After a rough 2018, China-focused investments are in a bull market. Hopes that trade tensions between the U.S. and China have died down is relieving pressure on Chinese-based public companies, and the Asian nation’s government is introducing fiscal stimulus to support the country’s economy. Kian Salehizadeh, senior analyst at Blockforce Capital, says he’s optimistic on the country’s economic outlook. He also notes MSCI, one of the leading index providers, is increasing its exposure to China’s mainland equities, known as A-shares, from 5% to 20%. That could increase asset flows to Chinese stocks and lift prices. Here are eight Chinese-focused investments for buy-and-hold investors to consider.

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (ticker: KCNY)

A fixed-income fund, KCNY tracks an index of onshore Chinese investment-grade commercial paper of issued by sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns and corporations, denominated in Chinese yuan. The holdings range in maturities of one month to one year. Chuck Self, chief investment officer at iSectors, says given the continued high growth of the Chinese economy and the significant slowdown in developed-market economies makes this yuan-denominated exchanged-traded fund an attractive investment. It has yield of about 5.9%. Chinese ETFs can be pricey, with average expense ratios of about 0.7% — costing $70 for every $10,000 invested annually. But KCNY’s expense ratio is a below that average at 0.62%.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A ETF (ASHR)

This fund tracks large-cap Chinese companies traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, so it includes companies listed in Hong Kong. Financial firms dominate the fund at 38% of holdings. Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO of True Contrarian Investments, says the fund fell dramatically from its January 2018 high of $34.10 to a low of $21.51 in December last year, but it has rebounded back to $30.50. Kaplan says reduced trade tensions, less fear over President Donald Trump’ trade-war actions, the government stimulating the economy, China central bank rate cuts and global assets in general recovering from their fourth-quarter losses is boosting returns. The fund has about $2.5 billion in total net assets and is up more than 40% this year.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A Small Cap ETF (ASHS)

ASHS is a small-cap version of ASHR, says Kaplan, and is another ETF he owns. Like its large-cap cousin, ASHS fell sharply in January 2018 when the trade tensions between the U.S. and China ratcheted up, but the fund has recovered some of those losses. ASHS is an index fund that follows the smallest 500 of the largest 800 A-shares Chinese companies, and is one of the few small-cap, A-shares ETFs available. Technology is the largest sector for the fund at more than 22%. ASHS is up nearly 50%, since its low earlier this year.

Fidelity China Region Fund (FHKCX)

A large-cap blend mutual fund, FHKCX sees long-term growth of capital. Steve Azoury, owner of Azoury Financial, says this is one of his favorite international funds, even with an expense ratio of 0.96%, which is above China-focused ETFs. But he likes its long-term track record of a 15-year annualized average return of 10%, which beats the category average of 8%. It is overweight on technology compared to the category average, and underweight on financial services. The fund is up 23% year to date.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Jay Batcha, founder and chief investment officer of Optimal Capital, says FXI is a fund he likes as an all-purpose China fund. The ETF tracks an index of the 50 biggest and most-liquid Chinese stocks traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is one of the oldest China-focused ETFs around, with about $6 billion in assets under management. It’s dominated by financials, making up nearly 48% of the fund. Batcha likes the stimulus China is using to support the economy and sees great valuations, but he is waiting a bit before stepping in to buy any China funds to see how the economy stabilizes.

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy China ETF (BCNA)

For those wanting to invest in China, Batcha says they should look at growth sectors like consumer spending and technology. He owns BCNA, which trades an index of Chinese companies that invest in or utilize blockchain technologies. Companies are chosen on several criteria, including dedicating significant resources to developing, researching, innovating or utilizing blockchain technologies — it was the first ETF of its kind in the space. The expense ratio is a bit on the high side at 0.76%, but he says the fund’s performance has been stellar, up 44% year to date. Because the fund has gained so much, he would buy it again on any price dips.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)

For investors who want a diversified Asian fund with a heavy tilt to China, Andrew Aran, partner at Regency Wealth Management, says his firm chooses GMF. It has more than 48% exposure to China and Hong Kong, with 19% exposure to Taiwan, and 18% to India. “GMF provides a diversified way to get exposure to China, India, and most of Asia, arguably where faster growth will reside for a number of years,” Aran says. It’s one of the cheaper emerging markets ETFs, with a 0.49% expense ratio. It is up 19% year to date.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM)

With the global economy slowing, Batcha says he is positioning his portfolios defensively. For a defensive emerging markets position with sizable Chinese exposure, he uses DEM. The DEM screens for the highest dividend-yielding stocks available in emerging markets. Taiwan, China and Hong Kong represent more half of the of the fund’s exposure; DEM also has holdings in other Asian nations, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. “It has nice, fat dividends,” Batcha says, with a yield around 4.3%, and is a very liquid fund, with $2.2 billion in assets under management.

Chinese investments to buy and hold

— KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY)

— Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A ETF (ASHR)

— Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A Small Cap ETF (ASHS)

— Fidelity China Region Fund (FHKCX)

— iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

— Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy China ETF (BCNA)

— SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)

— WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM)

More from U.S. News

7 Great Blogs for Investing Tips

7 Ways to Invest in Water

7 Top Investing Strategies for an Uncertain Market

8 Best China-Focused Investments to Buy and Hold originally appeared on usnews.com