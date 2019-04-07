7 Things Need To Happen For Stocks to Move Higher

Stocks are bouncing back. U.S. stocks have come roaring in 2019 after some late-year market in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, even after a 16 percent gain year-to-date, the S&P 500 is still below…

U.S. stocks have come roaring in 2019 after some late-year market in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, even after a 16 percent gain year-to-date, the S&P 500 is still below its all-time high set back in September. A return to new all-time highs is no guarantee. Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, recently compiled this list of seven things that need to happen for the market to make it back to new highs this year.

No more interest rate hikes.

In an environment of slowing growth and decelerating earnings, the market may be too fragile to rally given an unfavorable macroeconomic landscape. Rising interest rates increase the cost of borrowing for businesses, making it more difficult for them to fund growth. In addition, higher interest rates provide investors with higher yields on low-risk fixed income investments, potentially drawing money out of stocks.

No more Fed asset sales.

In addition to raising interest rates in recent quarters, the Federal Reserve has been selling off assets in an effort to reduce its balance sheet. In response to the Great Recession, the Fed implemented a program known as quantitative easing, which involved purchasing government bonds and mortgage-backed securities in an effort to stimulate the economy. From 2008 to 2015, the Fed’s balance sheet ballooned from $900 billion to $4.5 trillion. In its most recent meeting in January, “almost all participants” agreed that it would be best to stop selling off assets at some point this year.

An inflation target above 2%.

The entire job of the Federal Reserve is to implement monetary policy to support maximum employment, moderate interest rates and stable prices. The Fed has historically targeted 2% inflation as an appropriate level of pricing expansion. But with unemployment rates at their lowest level in decades, Essaye says that target inflation rate needs to be a bit higher to promote growth in the current environment. The Treasury inflation-protected security bond market is pricing in a long-term U.S. inflation rate of 1.8%, which may not be high enough to stimulate businesses to invest.

A stable Chinese economy.

Much of the investor fears that destabilized the U.S. stock market in the fourth quarter had to do with the impact the ongoing trade war with China would have on the 2019 guidance of U.S. companies. Market leaders such as Apple (ticker: AAPL) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) struggled after they slashed guidance and blamed the trade war. President Donald Trump may have the country’s best long-term interest in mind aiming for a better trade agreement, but there’s no question the U.S. stock market has close ties to the health of the Chinese economy.

Domestic and international economic growth.

If U.S. companies can’t grow earnings and revenue, it’s highly unlikely stock prices will go higher. S&P 500 companies are expected to report 0.7% growth in the second quarter, according to FactSet. Investors will likely not be willing to pay a higher earnings multiple for U.S. stocks. The forward price-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is 21.5, well above its 10-year average of 14.6.

No negative earnings revisions.

A trade deal eliminates trade war tariffs.

First, the U.S. and China must reach a trade deal. Trump said trade talks have been productive, and he’s optimistic about reaching a deal with China. But not just any deal may satisfy investors. Much of the 2019 rally in stock prices seems to be based on the belief that a trade deal eliminating 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods is imminent. Bank of America recently said that merely a partial deal or one that keeps current tariffs in place would likely result in a “sell-the-news, knee-jerk reaction” in the stock market.

