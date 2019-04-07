7 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Yields

Get more from the nest egg. It’s hard for many older Americans to make their nest egg generate the cash flow they need. Making matters worse, the typical interest-bearing asset like U.S. Treasury bonds still…

Get more from the nest egg.

It’s hard for many older Americans to make their nest egg generate the cash flow they need. Making matters worse, the typical interest-bearing asset like U.S. Treasury bonds still offers a paltry rate of return. The 10-year T-Bill yields about 2.5% at present, meaning you need a $1 million nest egg to generate a measly $25,000 in income each year. One way to maximize your income is to look to high-yield stocks that pay a monthly dividend instead of quarterly. Although there is more risk in this strategy, you can generate four or five times the typical bond investment. Here are seven monthly dividend payers that offer yields north of 10%.

Dynex Capital (ticker: DX)

Dynex is a real estate investment trust, a type of company that must distribute 90% of its taxable income to shareholders. DX differs from the typical REIT by investing in mortgage-backed securities and not property. DX is not just risky because it trades paper instead of properties, but also because it borrows money and lends at a higher rate to profit off the margin. Things can go wrong with this strategy, but DX has been pretty stable over the last 12 months despite higher interest rates boosting its costs. The launch of a generous dividend each month in 2019 could be a good reason for that.

Current annual yield: 12%

Armour Residential REIT (ARR)

Armour is another REIT that focuses on residential mortgage-backed securities, with a portfolio mainly made up of U.S. government sponsored entity debt — that is, loans from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac that are subsidized by the federal government and thus come with a bit more of a backstop. There is always risk in any investment, however, and investors found out the hard way during the financial crisis and mortgage meltdown of 2008 that residential loans can be troublesome in a downturn. Still, with unemployment less than 4% and home prices at all-time highs, ARR seems like a great place to find monthly income.

Current annual yield: 11.6%

Global Net Lease (GNL)

A different kind of monthly dividend payer in the real estate sector, GNL is a publicly traded corporation that acquires commercial properties and then lease to a single tenant. If this sounds odd, keep in mind that companies sometime have a ton of capital tied up in their real estate holdings and this strategy is a simple way to improve their liquidity. Global Net Lease is not a fly-by-night operation purchasing run-down properties from doomed enterprises, either. It’s a $2 billion REIT with a history of monthly dividends since 2015, so this is double digit payday you can have some faith in.

Current annual yield: 11.2%

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)

MTR owns an interest in oil and natural gas production from properties across mainly Colorado and New Mexico. The stock doesn’t have any other assets — or expenses, for that matter — as it simply gives investors a share of the proceeds once those reserves are brought to market. Based on its latest distribution of 18.7 cents per share declared in March, the annual yield on this stock is through the roof at present. But keep in mind payouts can fluctuate wildly based on commodity prices and production in any given month, so the payout isn’t consistent. However that recent payday is up significantly from prior months and an encouraging sign.

Current annual yield: 17.8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is focused on fixed-income securities, primarily senior secured loans. This debt comes first in the pecking order, with payments made to OXLC above other obligations, and is backed up with collateral. Loans are typically made to smaller companies not rated by credit agencies and struggling firms that had trouble securing financing elsewhere. It’s a bit risky, but Oxford Lane has made a good run of it since its formation in 2010. Shares have been basically flat in the last 12 months, but the cash passed on to shareholders each month as part of the interest paid on the OXLC loan portfolio is simply amazing.

Current annual yield: 16.5%

Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC)

Eagle Point operates a bit like a private equity or hedge fund as it invests in debt and directly in companies via an ownership stake. Like OXLC, it focuses on companies “below investment grade” — meaning firms that have a bit of tarnish, and thus have to pay ECC top dollar for capital. ECC’s investor relations page is clear in that it says its “primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation.” Viewed through that lens, Eagle Point achieves its goal nicely with a current double-digit annual yield paid in monthly distributions.

Current annual yield: 14.6%

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

Capitala Finance is an investment company that invests in senior debt as well as “mezzanine financing” — a kind of hybrid of between debt and equity financing where loans are convertible to an equity interest in the event of a default. Obviously that is a bit less of a sure thing than “first-line” loans that get priority, but this kind of financing is still collateralized — and most importantly, pays a big risk premium to the lender. And with 150 deals under its belt, Capitala has been around the block and knows how to maximize income potential without leaving itself exposed. The result is a huge double-digit yield, paid each month.

Current annual yield: 12.4%

Monthly dividend stocks with double-digit yields.

— Dynex Capital (DX)

— Armour Residential REIT (ARR)

— Global Net Lease (GNL)

— Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)

— Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC)

— Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC)

— Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

More from U.S. News

7 Ways to Boost Returns on Your Portfolio

9 Overlooked Tech Dividend Stocks

6 Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy on U.S. Exchanges

7 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Yields originally appeared on usnews.com