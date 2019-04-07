7 Highlights from Amazon’s (AMZN) Letter to Shareholders

A look at where Amazon is headed next. In just 25 years, Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) has grown to become one of the world’s most valuable public companies. Its path to dominance was a unique and…

A look at where Amazon is headed next.

In just 25 years, Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) has grown to become one of the world’s most valuable public companies. Its path to dominance was a unique and winding one; it began as an online bookstore but over the years has expanded into selling practically everything. Additionally, it’s become a tech powerhouse, selling gadgets like e-readers and smart-home devices. And AMZN doesn’t just hawk hardware; in fact, its cloud-computing business, Amazon Web Services, is the main driver of profitability. Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, writes a letter to shareholders every year, and reading between the lines can give shareholders an idea about where Amazon’s heading in the future.

Customer obsession is great, but not enough.

Bezos often emphasizes that Amazon is guided by customer obsession, not competitor obsession. This has led to a focus on issues customers will always prioritize like low prices, great customer service, frictionless user interfaces and speed of delivery. Still, the 2018 Amazon letter to shareholders says customer obsession isn’t enough by itself. “The biggest needle movers will be things that customers don’t know to ask for. We must invent on their behalf.” This philosophy has led to the sale of more than 100 million Alexa-enabled devices. Steve Jobs had the same philosophy. Perhaps it’s no coincidence Apple (AAPL) is also one of the world’s biggest companies.

Monetizing internal best practices is a recipe for success.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) famously began as an internal cloud computing project that Amazon used for its own cloud needs. Today, it’s got an annual revenue run rate of more than $30 billion and is the company’s biggest cash cow, allowing Amazon to take big risks and operate with low margins in its core retail business. This process of proving out services in-house and then commercializing them has been repeated with databases and is increasingly being tried with machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are central to Amazon’s growth.

In Amazon’s 2018 letter to shareholders, Bezos writes, “SageMaker removes the heavy lifting, complexity, and guesswork from each step of the machine learning process — democratizing AI. Today, thousands of customers are building machine learning models on top of AWS with SageMaker.” If tools like SageMaker actually enable the democratization of AI, Amazon stands to reap great rewards as outside developers, companies and entreprenuers turn to AWS for their machine learning needs.

Amazon is challenging rivals to match its new minimum wage.

Amazon recently boosted its company-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, drawing major press attention for the move. In Amazon’s most recent shareholder letter, Bezos toots the company’s own horn on this, while also calling out rivals. “Today I challenge our top retail competitors (you know who you are!) to match our employee benefits and our $15 minimum wage. Do it! Better yet, go to $16 and throw the gauntlet back at us,” Bezos writes. With Amazon’s scale, hyper-focus on the long term, and willingness to lose money to gain market share, more nearsighted competitors will have difficulty competing for talent through wage wars.

Amazon wants you to know about its thriving FBA business.

Fulfillment by Amazon, the program where third parties can list their goods on Amazon’s platform and have Amazon store and ship them — all for a modest fee, of course — is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the e-commerce giant’s retail business. This is a central point in Bezos’ most recent letter to shareholders, which starts out by pointing out the alarming rise of third-party sales on Amazon over time, rising from 3% of gross merchandise sales in 1999 and reaching 58% of gross merchandise in 2018. AMZN wants to paint itself as the champion of small- and medium-sized business with these data.

‘Failure needs to scale too.’ It won’t all be smooth sailing.

Amazon’s Fire phone was a notable failure, and has even become a bit of a punchline in Silicon Valley over the years. But it was a risk, as was development of the Echo, and the Echo became a huge hit, with Amazon shifting resources, developers and investment from Fire’s failure to Echo’s success. Over time, the big wins will more than overcome the big losses — as long as the company keeps “wandering.” “The outsized discoveries — the ‘non-linear’ ones — are highly likely to require wandering,” writes Bezos. Amazon is one of the few companies that’s said this and subsequently backed it up.

It’s still ‘Day One.’

As Bezos does every year, he attached Amazon’s original, 1997 letter to shareholders as a reminder of how far the company has come, and to emphasize that the company’s corporate philosophy is that it’s always “Day One.” The point being, no matter how large AMZN becomes, Bezos wants to preserve a startup culture of experimentation, urgency, and rapid experimentation and iteration on successes. You can’t blame Bezos for taking an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” attitude: Revenue in 1997 was $147.8 million, and 21 years later had ballooned more than 1,000 times to $232.89 billion.

Highlights from Amazon’s letter to shareholders.

— Customer obsession is great, but not enough.

— Monetizing internal practices is a recipe for success.

— Artificial intelligence and machine learning are central to Amazon’s growth.

— Amazon is challenging rivals to match its minimum wage.

— It wants you to know about its FBA business.

— Amazon isn’t afraid to fail.

— It keeps its startup culture of experimentation and urgency.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2019

9 Major Upcoming IPOs to Watch in 2019

10 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019

7 Highlights from Amazon’s (AMZN) Letter to Shareholders originally appeared on usnews.com