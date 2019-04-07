7 Great ETFs to Invest in Money

An easy way to include currencies. Investing in currencies can be intimidating. Foreign exchange brokerage platforms are different than the typical interface most investors use to trade stocks and currencies are harder to pin down…

An easy way to include currencies.

Investing in currencies can be intimidating. Foreign exchange brokerage platforms are different than the typical interface most investors use to trade stocks and currencies are harder to pin down than stocks because the things that move them — central bank policies, geopolitics and big-picture macroeconomic trends — are not as easy to comprehend. However, currency investing has become more populist. There’s good information available on foreign exchange news outlets and monetary policy websites, plus exchange-traded products allow even small-time investors to play in currencies directly in their traditional brokerage account. Here are seven ways to include currencies in your portfolio, either as an alternative investment strategy or as a hedge against exchange rates.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (ticker: UUP)

The U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency for a reason, given the might of America’s economy and the strength of its government. However, the U.S. dollar is also a decent short-term play, particularly as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Europe and as central banks like the Bank of Japan continue to keep their interest rates at record lows. This fund allows you to “invest” in the dollar, and make money as the currency strengthens versus peer currencies that include the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc. Bottom line: as the value of a dollar rises, so does this $370 million fund.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN)

While Americans may think that a strong dollar is a good thing and that it’s patriotic to get behind the greenback, the reality is weaker currencies happen. A weaker local currency can boost exports as goods sell more cheaply abroad. In the case of the U.S. dollar, a weakening also means higher prices for dollar-denominated commodities such as a barrel of oil or bar of gold. If you expect the U.S. dollar to roll back, UDN is a great way to play a greenback slump. Or, if you’re invested in a way that depends on a strong dollar to profit then perhaps hedge with a small position in UDN.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (FXE)

This fund focuses on the daily value of the euro versus the U.S. dollar. Lately, the euro has been in trouble amid plenty of Brexit-related uncertainty. However, that may allow some bold traders an opportunity to ride the currency higher if and when the region turns around. Furthermore, many investors continue to hold FXE as a hedge against a rising euro creating exchange-rate risk in their portfolio — so even though the euro is comparatively lower than it was at this time in 2018, this fund still boasts roughly $220 million in assets from investors who find the ETF useful in the current environment.

ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO)

If you see nothing but pain ahead for the euro, this ETF offers you an “inverse” play that goes up when the euro falls. In fact, its construction aims to deliver twice the returns in the opposite direction — so if the euro falls 5%, you see 10% gains. That strategy obviously comes with risk, because your losses can be twice as large when the market moves away from you. However, it’s worth noting that EUO has gone on a tear in the last 12 months to tally 25% gains — roughly three times the S&P 500 index in the same period. Investors can win big if the timing is right.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

Japan, the No. 3 national economy in the world behind China and the U.S., is characterized by very conservative financial behaviors that include a large amount of saving and a small amount of debt — the perfect recipe for creating a solid national currency. Japan, however, has struggled to expand as its population skews older and global growth is proving harder to achieve. Meanwhile, Japan’s central bank has actually moved short-term interest rates into negative territory to encourage spending and discourage saving. The FXY fund is worth consideration by investors who are bullish on Japan’s economy, or expect the nation’s headwinds to soften.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (CYB)

The emerging economic powerhouse China is the subject of the CYB fund, allowing investors to play potential appreciation in China’s currency, the yuan. There are structural challenges to any long-term rise in the yuan as China has a long history of favoring a weaker currency to boost its exports. However, increasingly the global financial community is less tolerant of what it sees as manipulation of the yuan because of policies in Beijing. CYB is worth a look if you believe that the yuan is destined to rise either because of China turning inward amid ongoing trade wars or simply because the currency has to rise eventually after years of artificial weakness.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (CEW)

This ETF is described by WisdomTree as an investment on “money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.” In other words, it’s a way to get broad exposure to the currency of fast-growing emerging markets. Of course, emerging markets are not exactly known for stability so investment in currencies such as the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso may cost you if these regions run into trouble. Still, long-term investors bullish on emerging markets — or simply looking for an alternative to the dollar or euro — may find this unique fund a fit for their portfolio.

Great ETFs to invest in money.

— Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)

— Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN)

— Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (FXE)

— ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO)

— Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

— WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (CYB)

— WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (CEW)

More from U.S. News

7 ETFs That Act Like a Hedge Fund

7 Materials ETFs to Buy Now

9 ETFs to Tap Emerging Markets

7 Great ETFs to Invest in Money originally appeared on usnews.com