7 Great ETFs to Buy to Invest in China

Easier than picking stocks. Despite the trade war between the United States and China, opportunities may lead more investors to reconsider the opportunities in China. Sure, there are lots of stories about the economy slowing…

Easier than picking stocks.

Despite the trade war between the United States and China, opportunities may lead more investors to reconsider the opportunities in China. Sure, there are lots of stories about the economy slowing down in Asia. But keep in mind that gross domestic product expansion in China is still above a 6% annual rate — two or three times most of the Western world. That means there’s plenty of potential there, particularly in the next generation of technology and service stocks. Picking individual China stocks can be difficult for many U.S. investors. Consider one of these exchange-traded funds to tap into this region.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (ticker: FXI)

If you’re looking for an easy way to invest in this hot emerging market, FXI is a popular choice. The largest China ETF by many measures, this iShares fund has more than $6 billion in assets and regularly tops 25 million shares traded daily. The fund is focused on the biggest names in China, with only 50 holdings including tech conglomerate Tencent as well as financial powerhouse China Construction Bank. These big names and relatively small total holdings makes the ETF a bit top-heavy, with about 38% of the portfolio in the top five positions. However, these are undoubtedly the leading stocks in the region and carry weight for good reason.

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

A slightly different take from iShares but nearly as popular is the almost $5 billion MCHI. Benchmarked to an MSCI index of more than 300 China stocks, this ETF holds many of the same stocks but casts a bigger net. Because the fund is market-cap weighted — as in, the bigger stocks represent a bigger portfolio on the portfolio — it is still not a truly diversified China fund. While no other positions represent more than about 4% of the portfolio, the top two holdings of Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) collectively make up more than 20% of investments. That may not be a bad thing, given the uptrend in these fast-growing tech names.

SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

With almost 400 holdings, the GXC fund offers another relatively wide array of China investments. Like the other major funds in the region there is a healthy dose of banks, but GXC stands out because communications services leads at about 25%, consumer discretionary is 23% with financials close behind at 21%. In many emerging markets, the banking sector is dominant. As investment in fast-growing sectors pays off, a modern and mature financial industry emerges first thanks to the influx of capital. However, for investors looking to China to tap into technology and consumer trends, GXC may be a better choice since it is less reliant on bank stocks.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (ASHR)

Getting a bit more sophisticated, this Xtrackers ETF focuses only on so-called “A-shares” — that is, stocks that are mostly available only for domestic investors in China. A select few institutional investors overseas have been given access to this class of stock, and Xtrackers has repacked those A-shares via this ETF. Unsurprisingly, many of the holdings that Beijing has placed these curbs on are bank stocks that it views integral to the economy. Thus, more than 35% of ASHR is allocated to the financial sector and state-run banks are among its biggest holdings. If you want a direct play on China there are few better ways to get that than via this A-shares ETF.

Xtrackers Harvest MSCI All China Equity Fund (CN)

There’s no reason investors have to choose between different classes or indexes that play China. Xtrackers also offers an “all China” fund that makes sure to include all listed names in the region for a massive portfolio that invests in more than 500 stocks, directly and indirectly. CN includes a modest stake in the aforementioned A-Shares fund from Xtrackers, as well as investments in big names you can buy on U.S. exchanges like telecom giant China Mobile (CHL) as well as Hong Kong-listed stocks like Ping An Insurance Group. This ETF is a comprehensive way to cover the region.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Near the top of the list of China investments for some traders are the technology and telecommunications opportunities in the region. The manufacturing might of China is slowly being replaced by a high-tech and service-driven economy — and this KraneShares fund is a convenient way to tap into that trend. Those old favorites Tencent and Alibaba top the list. But other big names like internet giant Baidu (BIDU) as well as Hong Kong-listed e-commerce operator Meituan are well-represented. This ETF is a good fit if you believe the future is bright for digital names in China.

Direxion Daily China 3x Bull Shares (YINN)

For the most aggressive of China investors, Direxion offers a fund that uses sophisticated instruments that aim to generate three times the daily returns of an underlying index of 50 top stocks in the region. In other words, if this group of Chinese investments goes up 10%, you make 30%. However, keep in mind that aggressive funds like this don’t always work out. If and when Chinese stocks take a tumble, you will log triple the losses. This is a tool only for investors comfortable with the risks and looking for a targeted China investment based on short-term trends.

Great ETFs to buy to invest in China.

— iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

— iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

— SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

— Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (ASHR)

— Xtrackers Harvest MSCI All China Equity Fund (CN)

— KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

— Direxion Daily China 3x Bull Shares (YINN)

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

7 Great ETFs to Buy to Invest in China originally appeared on usnews.com