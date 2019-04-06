6 Great Tips for a Novice Stock Investor

Investing in stocks can be a daunting proposition and getting started is often the biggest challenge for aspiring investors. Investors who develop a systematic plan have a higher likelihood of success. Here are six tips…

Investing in stocks can be a daunting proposition and getting started is often the biggest challenge for aspiring investors. Investors who develop a systematic plan have a higher likelihood of success.

Here are six tips for a novice stock investor:

— Review your financial plan.

— Set aside enough time for research.

— Define your investment strategy.

— Determine the investment universe and stock criteria.

— Design a well-diversified portfolio.

— Monitor the portfolio.

Review Your Financial Plan

Investing in stocks can be emotionally and financially rewarding but investing without a sound financial foundation can be a recipe for disaster. Stocks are long-term investments, consequently investors with secure employment and a stable household budget are less likely to have to sell at inopportune times.

It may be wise to prioritize paying down significant debt and establishing an emergency fund before starting to invest in stocks. Being a forced seller was particularly punishing in 2000 and 2008, creating “no-win” situations for investors who preferred to avoid selling assets expected to rebound from depressed levels.

Set Aside Enough Time for Research

Time can be your best friend or your worst enemy as an investor. Professional investors quickly learn that time is the most precious commodity in the research process. There is always more research to read, financial statements to review or people to talk to about prospective investments.

Inexperienced investors often underestimate the time commitment associated with investing in stocks. Cutting corners is one of the most frequent mistakes made by investors and one of the easiest to avoid.

Define Your Investment Strategy

The investment strategy should identify the objective for the stock portfolio, the time horizon for investment and the appropriate level of risk. Some investment objectives are oriented towards long-term capital appreciation, others may have more of an income or capital preservation component. Time horizon is an important consideration, as shorter-term goals may imply a more conservative approach than longer-term goals that may extend a decade or more into the future.

The appropriate level of risk is typically influenced by the time horizon for the goal, the financial and emotional ability of the investor to weather market volatility, and the degree of flexibility in the household budget.

Investors with long term goals, stable income, and an emergency fund that covers at least three months of expenses may be able to take more risk than investors with less stable circumstances.

Determine the Investment Universe and Stock Criteria

Investors typically focus on a particular investment universe, often defined in regional, sector, size or style terms. A more narrowly defined investment universe, such as U.S. small company growth stocks, provides focus to the investment research process.

Some investors seek “cheap” stocks with improving business fundamentals or a potential catalyst for improvement. Other investors gravitate to fast-growing stocks benefiting from economic trends. Successful investors have a point of view about what types of investments they prefer and what key questions they will answer in the research process.

Design a Well-Diversified Portfolio

Investors often invest in what they know, creating portfolios that are concentrated in a single stock or economic sector. Concentrated portfolios can be a recipe for big gains but are vulnerable to unexpected swings in value.

Some investors during the late 1990s thought they had well-diversified stock portfolios because they owned multiple technology stocks. When the dot-com bubble burst, portfolios with excessive concentration in technology were harder hit than portfolios that had sector diversification.

The lesson to be learned is the importance of portfolio diversification. Macroeconomic trends or sector-specific developments can disrupt portfolios concentrated in a single stock or economic sector. Most investors are better off with diversified portfolios that incorporate multiple economic sectors and geographic regions.

It is also important to consider a gradual approach to investing in stocks, particularly for first time stock investors. Dollar-cost averaging can be a good approach for those worried about investing at market peaks.

Monitor the Portfolio

The stock market is an adaptive system that constantly changes in response to new information. Many stock investors successfully identify winning stocks but fail to have the “sell discipline” necessary to identify when a winner has run its course.

Monitoring the ongoing developments that reinforce or undermine investment decisions made in creating the portfolio is an important but oft-neglected aspect of the investment process.

One of the biggest challenges in investing is distinguishing between market-moving news that changes the outlook and noise that doesn’t change the outlook. Doing the work necessary to distinguish news from noise is hard, but worth the effort.

