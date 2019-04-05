5 Mistakes for Investors to Avoid

Mistakes dog most investors. Some are tough to avoid, like holding on to a winner too long. Others can be escaped if you know what to look for, like waiting too long to start investing…

Mistakes dog most investors. Some are tough to avoid, like holding on to a winner too long. Others can be escaped if you know what to look for, like waiting too long to start investing or putting too many eggs in one basket.

Then there are the more subtle mistakes that chew at the portfolio over the years like termites. Here are some of the most common and insidious mistakes that investors can make:

— Trying to time the market.

— Ignoring inflation.

— Getting emotional.

— Ignoring taxes and fees.

— Leaving their comfort zone.

Trying to Time the Market

“The biggest mistake investors can make is trying to time the market,” says Kevin W. Smith, founder of New York-based Kevin & Co., a firm that advises asset managers. “They think they know better and therefore know when to get into the market and when to get out.”

Research shows that even the professionals don’t call the peaks and valleys very well, so ordinary investors are better off sticking to a long-term plan and riding out the downturns rather than trying to time the market.

Remedy: “Periodic contributions out of each paycheck or made monthly can help smooth out an investor’s returns,” Smith says. Automatic investing of equal sums means buying more shares when prices are down, fewer when they are up. This dollar-cost averaging lowers the average cost per share.

“But more importantly it gives investors structure, so they are not as tempted to time the market,” Smith says. “This means they will buy low and high, but over the long-run be better off getting into and staying in the market through its inevitable ups and downs.”

Ignoring Inflation

Most investors know that inflation eats at the nest egg, but it’s easy to ignore, especially if you weren’t around in the late ’70s and because future inflation is unknown. “Many investors look at their investment plans and do not consider that a dollar today will not be the same value as a dollar tomorrow,” says Aviva Pinto, director at Bronfman Rothschild, a wealth manager in New York.

Remedy: play it safe. Inflation generally averages around 3% a year over long periods, so that’s a good figure to key into your retirement calculator. Once retired, use the 4% rule, which means taking 4% of your nest egg for living expenses the first year and increasing the dollar amount every year by the past year’s inflation rate. That way, a well-diversified portfolio could last 30 years.

Getting Emotional

Matthew E. Gaffey, senior wealth manager at Corbett Road Wealth Management in McLean, Virginia, recommends the steely-eyed approach. “Your personal tie to your money is emotional, your big-picture dreams and goals are emotional, your investment approach should be anything but emotional.”

Emotion, of course, makes investors panic in downturns and stay with the upturns too long. It can lead you to put too much into hot stocks, or to stunt growth by being too conservative.

Remedy: Write down your rules for things like asset allocation and rebalancing and resist the urge to think, “This time things will be different.” Decide, for example, how you will change the allocation as you age and how you will set things up to generate cash in retirement. And build a solid reserve fund so you’ll have money for expenses without having to sell assets in a downturn.

Ignoring Taxes and Fees

Tax bills and annual fund fees or trading commissions drag on returns by leaving less in the account to compound. Experts say many investors gradually acquire a hodgepodge of taxable accounts, individual retirement accounts and 401(k)s, without considering “asset location” — what type of investment does best in which type of account. And fees that seem small, like 1 or 2% a year, can undermine growth over the long term.

“Putting income-producing investments into taxable accounts instead of tax deferred accounts causes unnecessary tax bills,” Pinto says. “IRAs should be used for assets that will throw off a lot of income.”

Remedy: Investments that produce returns through long-term capital gains do well in taxable accounts, since there’s no gains tax until holdings are sold. Those that generate lots of interest, dividends or gains from turnover (like actively managed funds) do better in tax-favored accounts that have no annual taxes.

Also consider switching from funds that generate taxes from large year-end capital gains distributions into index or tax-managed funds that do not. Tax efficient funds do less buying and selling. Their gains are reflected in share price rather than big payouts at year end, so the investor can postpone taxes until selling the shares. Index products also charge much lower fees.

Leaving Their Comfort Zone

“Another big mistake occurs when investors invest in something they don’t fully understand,” says Don Fishback, of Odds, a site for options traders. “Hedge funds, structured products and derivatives are not necessarily bad. But because they are misunderstood and often opaque, investors often get stuck with hidden fees, unexplained losses, and worse, outright fraud.”

Remedy: Bone up before venturing into something unfamiliar and start small — investing only what you can afford to lose until you have some experience. Until then, emphasize mainstream products like index funds.

“Don’t invest in something unless you fully understand how it is supposed to make you money and what the risks and fees are,” Fishback says.

