4 Ways to Get Free Kindle Books

The rise of electronic e-readers, particularly the Amazon Kindle, over the last decade has many benefits for readers. The ability to have a large library of books available at your fingertips at any time is a book lover’s dream.

The challenge, of course, is that finding free books for the Kindle is harder than one might expect. Finding a free print book is easy. It’s just a matter of borrowing one from a friend or checking one out from the library, but how does one find similar cheap books on the Kindle?

It turns out there are many places to find free Kindle books of all kinds if you know where to look. Here are four great ways to get free Kindle books:

— Amazon.

— Overdrive.

— Project Gutenberg.

— From a friend.

Read on for more information about each strategy for finding free Kindle books.

Amazon

The popular online marketplace makes many Kindle books available for free on its website. These often tend to be public domain books or promotional titles, such as the first book in a series.

A great place to start finding free Kindle books on Amazon’s website is on its free Kindle books download chart, which lists the top 100 free Kindle books by downloads. You’ll typically find a wide variety of books there, and if any releases from major authors are made free, they’ll quickly bubble to the top, so it’s worth checking this list regularly.

Overdrive

This service allows you to check out Kindle books from your local library and have them downloaded directly onto your Kindle device, Kindle app or Overdrive app. These books remain on your device for a limited time (just like a library book) and are automatically returned to the library.

You can get started by finding your local library’s digital collection on the Overdrive website and reviewing what titles your library has available for Overdrive lending. Many libraries, especially in college towns and larger cities, have very large Overdrive selections.

Project Gutenberg

This is an electronic repository of books in the public domain, which are made available in a variety of formats, including Kindle. If you visit the site on a mobile device, it’s easy to add its free Kindle books to the Kindle app on your phone with just a tap.

A great place to start with Project Gutenberg is to dig into its popular books section, which contains well-formatted free Kindle versions of many books with which you’ll be familiar.

Borrow From a Friend

A final method is to borrow Kindle books from a friend. Kindle users who have Amazon Prime are able to lend some of their books to their friends for free, which means that if you have friends who are part of the Amazon Prime program, you can easily borrow books from them. Even better, if you also have Amazon Prime, you can swap Kindle books with a friend, keeping you both up to date with your reading.

This help page from Amazon gives you the details on how to set it up. It’s easy and only takes a few clicks.

The Kindle offers millions of free books and many ways to find them if you’re willing to put in a little extra effort.

