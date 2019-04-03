3 Signs You’re Ready for AP Classes

Advanced Placement courses have become an integral component of the college admissions process for high school students. Naturally, students must achieve high grades and test scores in AP classes to earn the attention of colleges.…

Advanced Placement courses have become an integral component of the college admissions process for high school students. Naturally, students must achieve high grades and test scores in AP classes to earn the attention of colleges.

An overlooked factor for success in AP courses is enrolling at the right moment. Consider these three positive indicators to evaluate whether you are AP-ready:

— You have completed all the necessary prerequisites without significant difficulty.

— You do not feel adequately challenged by standard-track courses.

— You are passionate about the subject.

You have completed all the necessary prerequisites without significant difficulty. Both the College Board, which administers the AP program, and individual high schools establish prerequisites that students should meet before enrolling in certain AP courses. The previous coursework and skills necessary for success are outlined in the course descriptions on the College Board’s website.

To enroll in AP Statistics, for instance, students should have successfully finished a second-year algebra class. On the other hand, there are no official prerequisites for AP Spanish Language and Culture, but it is recommended that students take this course during their fourth year of high school Spanish.

Aside from the College Board’s prerequisites, high schools may implement additional requirements that must be satisfied before students register for AP classes. These extra requirements are upheld to ensure students are adequately prepared for the rigors of AP-level courses. Consult with your guidance counselor to determine if you have met both the College Board’s and your school’s requirements.

It is worth noting that having satisfied the prerequisites alone may not be a positive indicator of your readiness for AP classes. Students should have also completed said requirements without significant difficulty earning a final grade that reflects success in the course.

You do not feel adequately challenged by standard-track courses. A student who feels bored in and passes standard-track courses with minimal effort may find more gratification in an AP-level course. AP classes, after all, often provide deep analysis and discussion of topics.

Furthermore, assignments in AP courses may allow students to engage with class content in different ways. AP courses provide opportunities for independent research, which can satisfy the curiosity of students who report being under-challenged in regular classes.

Dissatisfaction with standard-track classes can imply that a student’s potential may be better invested in a challenging AP course. Due to the speed, complexity and homework load of classes at this level, feelings of under-stimulation are rarely experienced by AP students. It is important to note, however, that AP courses also involve dedication and real work.

This is not to say only students who feel bored or unchallenged in standard-track courses would be good candidates for AP-level classes. Some students who feel comfortable in standard-track classes also excel in carefully chosen AP courses.

You are passionate about the subject. Students with a strong passion for a subject and, therefore, an impulse to explore it further may be well-suited for AP classes. This passion may be the result of a previous course taken in the area, or it may have grown out of independent study that prompted the student’s interest.

Students often choose to pursue careers related to subjects they are highly interested in. Taking an AP class is one way for students to test their passion before they must select a major in college. Upon finishing an AP course, students will most likely have confirmed or invalidated their attraction toward a subject. This realization then permits students to make more informed enrollment decisions in college.

There is good news for students who enroll in AP classes they find intriguing: Fascination with a subject usually translates to academic success. Truly enjoying a subject can sufficiently motivate you to excel, even when the content is difficult.

Due to the various benefits they can offer, AP classes are a popular option for high school students. Students are encouraged to enroll in these more challenging classes, as long as they are appropriate in level and timing.

