3 Myths About Premed Research Opportunities

Research experience has become a critical component of many medical school applications. This experience, whether it be in bench or clinical research, evidences a candidate’s commitment to scientific inquiry, his or her ability to learn on the job and appreciation for the process involved in scientific discovery.

However, getting involved in research as a premedical student should not be done for the sole goal of padding your resume. Instead, it should grow from your natural interest in a topic and your motivation to contribute to the body of scientific knowledge around that topic.

While research experience can certainly bolster a medical school application, it is important to be aware of the misinformation regarding how this experience “looks” on your resume before committing to a research project. As you consider research opportunities as a premedical student, keep these three myths about premedical research experiences in mind:

1. It is impossible to gain admittance to medical school without research experience on your resume.

While exploring your passion for medicine and science through research may help you craft a strong application to medical school, there are other equally important activities that can illustrate your commitment to and aptitude for clinical medicine.

Instead of focusing on what everyone says you are supposed to do to get into medical school, focus on participating in activities that best represent who you are as a person and what unique attributes you will contribute to your prospective class.

If research does not interest you, becoming involved in a medical mission trip, volunteering in a hospice facility or participating in an on-campus wellness organization may shine just as favorably on your medical school application. Remember that there really is not a formula for a successful medical school application, despite what you may have heard elsewhere.

2. Meaningful and reputable research opportunities do not exist outside of well-funded universities.

Participating in a research project at a well-known research institution may be appealing, but it is important to know that quality research experiences exist outside of large, academic research institutions.

Small colleges, independent research labs and hospitals unaffiliated with universities may also offer these experiences to premedical students. Additionally, smaller labs and projects may offer a particular advantage to premedical students, as fewer graduate students and other project participants may mean that premedical students can play a more significant role in the project.

If you are finding it hard to get involved in a research project at a large university, think about pursuing opportunities elsewhere, knowing that these experiences can be just as valuable as those at large institutions.

3. You must be involved in research throughout the entirety of your undergraduate career for it to count.

Though longitudinal participation in a project may better educate you about the various components of the research process, participation over a summer or a semester can also help you gain skills applicable to your career as a physician. Further, medical schools are aware of the time constraints placed on undergraduates and can appreciate the fact that academic classes and other commitments may preclude long-term participation in a research project.

Instead of focusing on the length of time you will be able to participate in a project, assess the quality of your participation. You may find that some research projects spanning a semester or a summer afford substantial opportunity for intensive participation in the research process.

