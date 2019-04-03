3 Effective Time Management Strategies for the AP Free Response Section

The free response section on an AP exam typically accounts for roughly 50% of a student’s total AP score, though the precise weight varies for different subjects. To do well on this type of question,…

The free response section on an AP exam typically accounts for roughly 50% of a student’s total AP score, though the precise weight varies for different subjects. To do well on this type of question, time management is paramount.

Students who are taking AP exams this May can quell their free response timing concerns by following three tips:

— Determine how much time you will have for each free response question.

— Decide how you will use your reading period, if applicable.

— Complete practice free response questions under timed conditions.

Determine how much time you will have for each free response question. Students should first note that the number of free response tasks, the overall time limit and the average time allotted per question are different for each AP test. For example, students are allowed one hour and 30 minutes to complete six free response questions on the AP Calculus AB exam. This averages to 15 minutes per question. However, on the AP Biology test, students are tasked with answering eight free response questions in 80 minutes. This amounts to 20-25 minutes per long free response item and 3-10 minutes per short free response item.

Students who intend to sit for various AP exams should therefore make no generalizations about the timing of the free response sections they will face. It is in your best interest to know the details of each exam’s free response section, as well as to calculate or research the aspects noted above. You will need to be familiar with exact timing when you respond to practice and real free response questions.

Decide how you will use your reading period, if applicable. Some AP tests, like the AP Biology and AP English Language and Composition exams, include what is known as a reading period. A reading period is a short amount of time that is designed so students can transition between sections by looking over the free response prompts and reviewing any prompt-related documents.

Note that this time is not meant for resting, but rather for getting ahead on the upcoming tasks. To avoid wasting time on test day, students should decide now how they will utilize this valuable period.

There are several productive methods that students may choose to rely on. After reading the prompts and documents carefully, students might opt to annotate the documents, create outlines for the documents or their responses, or draw supporting items like diagrams and graphs.

If you are unsure about which is the best plan for you, try several different techniques as you take practice tests, and then decide. One benefit of practice exams is that they can provide you with a safe, low-stakes outlet for experimenting with test-taking methods.

Complete practice free response questions under timed conditions. Knowing how much time you have per task and how to use the reading period are primary steps in effective time management on AP exams. The next step is to put these notions into practice as you answer authentic and timed practice free response questions.

Use genuine material from The College Board as much as possible, and always keep a timer close by. The closer your study efforts mirror the content and timing of true AP tests, the more prepared and comfortable you will find yourself on test day.

Since free response timing is exam-specific, remember to adjust your timer accordingly for each subject. It is normal to feel pressed for time during your initial practice tests. With continued practice, however, you will soon get accustomed to the timing of each AP exam.

Running out of time on test day is a common concern of AP students. But if you understand the timing of each exam and have an idea of how you will plan to overcome its limitations, you are already on the way to working faster. The most important step is to apply this knowledge to practice questions until it becomes second nature for test day.

