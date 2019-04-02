2U snaps up large coding skills provider in $750M deal

Lanham education technology firm 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is buying New York-based skills training company Trilogy Education Services Inc. for $750 million in cash and stock, a move CEO Chip Paucek says will help 2U…

“It was too perfect to pass up,” Paucek told me in an interview Monday after the deal was announced. “It really does fit right into our product roadmap perfectly and they were doing it at scale.”

The deal is expected to close in the next 60 days. The purchase price includes $400 million in cash and $350 million in newly issued 2U stock. The company also secured a $250 million loan from Owl Rock Capital to help fund the cash portion, according to a press release.

2U’s share price was down about 4 percent to $66.34 in early Monday trading.

Paucek said the acquisition will help 2U add technical skills such as coding, cyber and user experience boot camps to its existing programs. That will let the company sell its short-course…