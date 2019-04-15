2019 Best High Schools Rankings Coming April 30

On April 30, U.S. News will publish the 2019 Best High Schools rankings, which include data on more than 23,000 public high schools. Under U.S. News’ revamped 2019 ranking methodology, more than 17,000 public high…

On April 30, U.S. News will publish the 2019 Best High Schools rankings, which include data on more than 23,000 public high schools.

Under U.S. News’ revamped 2019 ranking methodology, more than 17,000 public high schools, an increase from 2,700 last year, will be numerically ranked nationally using a simpler yet more comprehensive formula. The revised methodology uses six ranking factors, each of which are weighted to produce an overall score that the ranking is based on.

The ranking factors will measure performance on state math and reading proficiency tests; college readiness measured by participation in and performance on challenging college-level coursework using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate examinations; and graduation rates. The highest ranked U.S. public schools in the 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings will be those whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in the state assessments, participated in and passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.

Previously, scores on state assessments determined which schools were rank-eligible, and the rank order of schools was based solely on college readiness.

RTI International, one of the world’s leading research institutes, worked with U.S. News to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology, which reflects how well high schools serve all students, not just those planning to go to college.

In addition to the main national rankings, U.S. News will release new and expanded numerical rankings for all the high schools in each state. Also, for the first time, all 1,760 charter and 857 magnet schools will be ranked by U.S. News in the Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools national rankings. The Best High Schools for STEM will again be a national ranking of the top 250 schools whose students excel on AP science and math tests.

The rankings, which will only be published online, include an analysis of detailed statistical information from the 2016-2017 school year. U.S. News evaluated data for schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and will publish school-specific data on enrollment, diversity, graduation rates, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, state assessment results and AP and IB test participation and performance.

A detailed Best High Schools methodology will be published when the rankings are released on April 30.

