12 Stores That Give Free Birthday Gifts

Your loved ones don’t have to be the only ones giving you gifts on your birthday. Plenty of stores will give you a little birthday present each year if you sign up for their loyalty programs.

Retailers’ birthday freebies are usually small — think along the lines of sample-sized beauty products and coupons. However, if you sign up for a bunch of programs, you’ll get a nice haul of free stuff and discounts. These are the programs with the best birthday perks in 2019:

They’re all free to join. Just make sure to provide your birthdate when you sign up and opt in to receive promotional emails to make sure you don’t miss out on any birthday gift notifications.

American Eagle Outfitters

Every year, the AEO Connected loyalty program will give you a 15 percent off birthday coupon by email at the beginning of your birthday month. This coupon can be used once and will deduct 15 percent from a single total purchase online at AE.com, Aerie.com or American Eagle stores. Those who hold the AEO credit card will get a 20 percent off birthday coupon.

BareMinerals

The Friends and Benefits loyalty program gives members a free birthday gift each year. Check your email for a product coupon that is redeemable for a gift, which usually is a small makeup item such as lip balm or eye shadow. No purchase is required to redeem your gift in stores, but you must make a purchase to redeem it online.

Best Buy

The My Best Buy program will give you a gift during your birth month. There are no specifics about what this gift will be, and the program’s terms simply say you can expect a “special birthday gift.” To receive this offer, you’ll need to make sure your birthdate is added to your loyalty account.

The Body Shop

Join the Love Your Body Club and receive a $10 reward certificate (valid for one month) during your birthday month. Use it toward any purchase online or in stores by the expiration date.

GameStop

Membership in the PowerUp Rewards loyalty program gets you a birthday offer. This offer is subject to change, but GameStop has a history of offering 20 percent off a preowned game.

DSW

DSW VIP Rewards members get a $5 birthday coupon every year that can be used online or in stores. If you are a VIP Elite member, which you can achieve by spending $500 at DSW in a calendar year, your birthday reward increases to $10.

Kohl’s

The Yes2You Rewards program gives you a birthday gift every year. The program’s terms don’t reveal any specifics, so provide your birthdate at sign-up and wait to be surprised. Members have reported receiving $10 coupons.

Macy’s

The Star Rewards program gives all members a birthday surprise every year. The program’s terms don’t reveal any details about the surprise, just that it varies by member. You must opt in to marketing emails to receive notification of your birthday gift, and you must have made a Macy’s purchase via your loyalty account within the past year.

Sephora

Sephora Beauty Insider members get a free gift every year in the form of a sample-sized product. The lineup changes every year. This year, entry-level Beauty Insiders can choose between a mini set from Kat Von D Beauty or Drunk Elephant. Those whose spending has earned them VIB- and Rouge-level status get a few more options to choose from. If you redeem your birthday offer in stores, no purchase is required. If you redeem online, you’ll have to make a purchase to get your free birthday gift.

Tarte Cosmetics

Join the Tarte Rewards program and receive a birthday gift, generally a discount, each year with your next purchase. Those whose spending has pushed them into the upper echelons of the program will receive double or triple points during their birthday month.

Ulta

The Ultamate Rewards program gives its members a free birthday gift. You must be signed up to receive Ulta Beauty emails to get your birthday gift coupon, which you can present in stores in exchange for the gift. Exactly what that gift is varies, but past examples have included sample-sized beauty items. In addition to the physical gift, you’ll also earn double points on Ulta spending during the month of your birthday.

World Market

Enrolling in the World Market Rewards program gets you a free birthday reward every year. This generally takes the form of a 15 percent discount off your next purchase. If you’re signed up for text notifications, expect to receive your birthday reward message at the beginning of your birthday month and for it to expire at the end of the month.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

12 Stores That Give Free Birthday Gifts originally appeared on usnews.com