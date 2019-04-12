12 Reasons Investing is Easier Than You Think

Spend some time on your investing literacy. April is Financial Literacy Month. While knowing how to budget and save is important for financial literacy, so too is knowing how to invest. Too often people let…

April is Financial Literacy Month. While knowing how to budget and save is important for financial literacy, so too is knowing how to invest. Too often people let intimidation keep them from investing. They think they need to be an expert before they even begin. But learning how to invest is like learning to swim. You don’t need to know all the properties of water or how chlorine works before you jump in the pool. This will show you just how easy it can be to learn how to invest.

You don’t need to be wealthy to invest.

“People generally think they need to be wealthy to invest,” says Jane DeLashmutt O’Mara, a portfolio manager at FBB Capital Partners. “You don’t need a large amount of money to start — just start wherever you are, whether it’s investing in our 401(k), an IRA, or a taxable account.” Employer-sponsored plans and investing apps like Betterment let you start investing with as little as $1. But you can also DIY with mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. Index funds like the Fidelity Zero Large Cap Index Fund (ticker: FNILX) can be had for less than $10 per share. So don’t let money be a barrier to learning how to invest.

You don’t need to understand how compound interest works.

Compound interest may be the eighth wonder of the world, according to Albert Einstein, but it can remain the eighth greatest mystery to you as an investor. You don’t need to understand how compound interest works to benefit from it, says Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of D.A. Davidson & Co. Wealth Management in Los Angeles. Your investments will compound all on their own. Think of compounding as a fairy godmother that you’ll never see in person but who is watching over you all the same. Of course, if you do know how compounding works, it’ll likely motivate you to start investing even more, Crowell adds.

Investing is all about you.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle when learning how to invest is figuring out what to invest in. The good news is you don’t need to know about all of the options available; all you need to know about is yourself. Investing is “all about your goals and what you’re trying to accomplish,” says Ric Edelman, chairman of financial education and client experience at Edelman Financial Engines. Start by identifying your financial goals, then ask yourself how much each goal will cost and when you want to accomplish it by. Once you know that, it’s simply a matter of finding the investments that will get you to your goal on time.

You can take a quiz to get an investment recommendation.

Five minutes is all it takes to figure out what Hogwarts house you belong in and which Kardashian you’re most like. It’s also all the time you need to figure out where to invest. Almost every major investment company website has questionnaires and online tools to help you determine what type of investor you are, Crowell says. Answer a few simple questions about yourself (such as your financial goals and time horizon for achieving them), and the quiz will give you a curated list of investments to choose from. Quick, easy, and free of charge. Crowell recommends using the questionnaire from a company you trust and want to invest with.

The math is actually very simple.

You don’t need to be a math wizard to learn how to invest. If you can identify your goals and time horizon, it’s a simple calculation to determine how much your investments need to earn for you to achieve your goals. The easiest way to do this is the guess-and-check method with an online compound interest calculator. Simply input how much you have today and how much you plan to contribute going forward, then take a guess at the interest rate you’ll need. If the number the calculator gives is smaller (larger) than you need to achieve your goal, raise (lower) your interest rate and try again.

Your desired rate of return will tell you where to invest.

The key is to take as little risk as necessary to achieve your goals. “If you only need to earn 2% to reach your goal, put your money in the bank,” Edelman says. “If you need 8%, you need to put your money into the stock market because that’s the only proven asset class that can earn that rate of return.” If your rate of return is between these two, use a mix of investments that average to your desired rate. If your calculation says you need to earn more than 10%, however, you need to change your goal because you likely won’t achieve it, Edelman adds.

You don’t need to find ‘the perfect investment.’

Unlike marriage, you aren’t wedded to only one investment for the rest of your life. It’s acceptable — and likely wise — to change your investments over time. So don’t put off investing because you’re waiting for the perfect investment to rule them all. All you need is one that provides diversification, the right ratio of stocks to bonds and a reasonable cost point. Countless mutual funds and ETFs meet these requirements. Funds let you dip your toe into investing in a diversified fashion, Crowell says. Instead of looking for “the one” just find “a one” that will let you get started investing.

You don’t need hundreds of investments.

While diversification is important to manage your risk, it doesn’t take hundreds of investments to achieve it. Just “buy a bond fund and a stock fund because they’ll own hundreds or even thousands of securities, giving you broad diversification” in a single package, Edelman says. That said, he adds that it takes more than two funds to cover all the areas of the market. “Most investors end up with eight to 15 funds that in combination provide broad global diversification,” he says. But you can start with just one or two and build from there as you learn how to invest.

You don’t need to check your account every day.

You don’t need to monitor your investments every day. In fact, it’s better if you don’t. Daily price volatility often intimidates people, Edelman says. Even people who know nothing about stocks know that the prices fluctuate daily, and that fluctuation is scary. “What people don’t realize is the fluctuation which occurs on a day-to-day basis doesn’t often occur on a decade-to-decade basis. “It’s important to ignore the daily, weekly, monthly event annual movements of the markets and instead focus on your long-term goals,” he says. “You’ll discover that volatility goes away when you look at investment returns over 10 years as opposed to 10 days or 10 weeks.”

If you can drive a car, you can invest.

Learning how to invest is a lot like learning how to drive, Edelman says. Just as how the way you drive determines how risky you are to be in the car with, there are ways to invest that make reaching your final destination safer and more reliable. Staying diversified with broad-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and not investing more aggressively than necessary to reach your goals will minimize your risk while increasing your chance of success.

If you can Google, you can learn how to invest.

Even if you can’t drive, you can learn how to invest. All you need is an internet search browser. Today’s investors have access to more information at the click of a mouse than ever before, Crowell says. You don’t even need to talk to a human to learn how to invest — and let’s be honest, humans can be intimidating, especially if you aren’t even sure what questions to ask. But Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is nonjudgmental and available from the comfort of your own home. The best part is no one has to know how basic or incoherent your questions are. Ask anything and eventually you’ll find the answer you’re looking for.

All it takes is discipline.

Ultimately, all anyone really needs to be a successful long-term investor is discipline. Having “a disciplined process is important, regardless of the size of your savings,” says DeLashmutt O’Mara. Investing regularly and staying invested is key. Workplace plans like 401(k)s are great for taking care of the discipline for you. By investing a fixed amount each pay period, you can put your investing discipline on autopilot. And the easiest disciplines to maintain are those which require no effort on your part.

12 Reasons Investing is Easier Than You Think originally appeared on usnews.com