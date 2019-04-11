11 Best Earth Day Sales for 2019

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. During the holiday’s more than 40-year history, it has encouraged people to plant trees, pick up litter and make their daily habits more environmentally friendly. Retailers…

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. During the holiday’s more than 40-year history, it has encouraged people to plant trees, pick up litter and make their daily habits more environmentally friendly.

Retailers tap into this mindset by offering deals in the lead-up to Earth Day, including discounts on earth-friendly goods, sales on outdoor items and giveaways of reusable tote bags. So if you’re both budget-conscious and environmentally conscious, these are the best Earth Day sales to shop this year:

— Best Buy

— Buffalo Exchange

— BurgerFi

— CafePress

— Caribou Coffee

— Goodwill

— Imperfect Produce

— Natural Grocers

— Origins

— Target

— World Market

Read on for more information about each Earth Day sale.

Best Buy

Open-box electronics are up to 40 percent off through April 27. If you recognize the environmental benefits of buying used, but aren’t comfortable buying used electronics, Best Buy open-box products may be a good compromise. These are electronics that have been returned in accordance with Best Buy’s return and exchange policy and have been inspected by Best Buy to confirm they are in excellent condition.

Buffalo Exchange

In keeping with its Earth Day tradition, the secondhand clothing chain will run a $1 sale. Note that it will take place on April 20, the Saturday before Earth Day. All U.S. locations will offer a cash-only section of $1 men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, and proceeds from this section will be donated to The Humane Society.

BurgerFi

The fast-food chain will offer its VegeFi burger and its Beyond burger, which has a plant-based patty, for $5 on April 22. Plus, get a free Heinz tomato seed packet with any purchase.

CafePress

The Earth Day sale offers 20 percent off items in the Earth Day collection, including shirts with environmentally friendly slogans and reusable tote bags. Use promo code EARTH19 through April 30.

Caribou Coffee

Buy the strawless Earth Month tumbler and get free refills of hot brewed coffee or tea and $2 crafted press beverages (hot or cold) through the end of April when you bring in your tumbler. Plus, when you purchase the tumbler online, get a free reusable Earth Day tote bag with promo code EarthDay.

Goodwill

As one of the original pioneers for sustainable retail, Goodwill offers an Earth Day discount every year. This year, Goodwill loyalty club members who spend $25 or more on April 22 will get double rewards points. The loyalty program is free to join and allows members to earn points that can be used toward future purchases.

Imperfect Produce

Use coupon code earthday2019 April 22 through May 5 to get 40 percent off your first box. Imperfect Produce is a subscription service that delivers “ugly” and surplus produce to your door. In addition to the coupon savings, subscribing to Imperfect Produce can save you up to 30 percent, compared to grocery store fruit and vegetable prices.

Natural Grocers

This sustainable grocery chain has a tradition of throwing an Earth Day event every year, complete with giveaways and discounts on earth-friendly products. This year, from April 22 to 24, enjoy special Earth Day pricing on select products from brands such as Seventh Generation, Tanka, Equal Exchange, Wild Planet and Niman Ranch. Plus, on Earth Day itself, cashiers will randomly hand out a $25 gift card every hour, and each shopper will receive a free reusable tote bag with purchase while supplies last.

Origins

The retailer, which is known for its natural, plant-based beauty products, is giving away an Earth Month Trio gift with purchases of $45 or more. The trio includes a free reusable tote bag, a bottle of Mega-Mushroom lotion and a flowering plantable pencil. Plantable pencils contain seeds in the base so, when you’re done using yours, you can insert it in the ground and watch plants sprout.

Target

Every year around Earth Day, Target rewards parents who trade in an old car seat with a discount toward a new one. The 2019 car seat trade-in event runs April 22 to May 4. Bring in any type of car seat, even if it’s expired or damaged, and Target will recycle it responsibly. For your efforts, you will receive a coupon worth 20 percent off toward a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller or select other baby gear purchase. The coupon is good through May 11.

World Market

Enjoy the outdoors and the improving weather by making your patio or porch more comfortable. World Market is offering 20 percent off outdoor furniture with promo code 20OUTDOOR until April 29.

