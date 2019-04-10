10 Things to Know About Ukraine

Ukraine is the largest country in Eastern Europe excluding Russia. It is known for its ongoing tensions with its giant neighbor to the east, a massive nuclear incident, and its rich history that set it…

Ukraine is the largest country in Eastern Europe excluding Russia. It is known for its ongoing tensions with its giant neighbor to the east, a massive nuclear incident, and its rich history that set it at the core of the first eastern Slavic state.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Ukraine.

1. Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko holds a doctorate and is currently mayor of the country’s capital, Kiev.

2. Excluding Russia, it is the largest country completely in Europe.

3. The country’s population is nearly 44 million as of July 2018 and its population is composed of ethnic Ukrainians as well as Russians, Belarusians, Moldovans, Crimean Tatars, Bulgarians, Hungarians, Romanians, Poles and Jews.

4. The nation was at the center of the first eastern Slavic state, Kyivan Rus, which in the 10th and 11th centuries this was the largest and most powerful state in Europe.

5. Ukrainians practice a diverse set of religions but the vast majority of people adhere to Orthodox Christianity.

6. The country is at odds with Russia, which frequently attacks Ukraine in cyberspace.

7. In 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, a Ukrainian territory, starting an ongoing military conflict in the Eastern part of the country.

8. In 1986, while a part of the former Soviet Union, the country was shattered by an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The event is considered the worst nuclear plant disaster in history, in terms of casualties and cost.

9. Kiev is about 1,400 years old. Its name in Ukrainian — Kyiv — is a variation of Kyi, the name of the eldest brother in the family who founded the first settlement for the city.

10. On April 21, television comedian and new politician Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared victory in Ukraine’s presidential elections.

