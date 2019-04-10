10 Things to Know About Thailand

Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country never to have been colonized by a European power. It is known for its beautiful nature, delicious mangoes and strict rules about conversations on its monarchy. Here are…

Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country never to have been colonized by a European power. It is known for its beautiful nature, delicious mangoes and strict rules about conversations on its monarchy.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Thailand.

1. Located just above the equator, Thailand is wedged into the Indochina peninsula with neighbors Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. The country has an arm that extends out to Malaysia.

2. Thailand literally translates into two meanings, including “land of the free,” since Thai means free, and “land of the Thais,” referring to th ethnic group.

3. The unified Thai kingdom was established in the mid-14th century.

4. People in Thailand are known for their hospitality and for being very nice to tourists — hence the high number of tourists in Thailand. It is often the case that locals will stop people in the streets and strike up conversations.

5. Mangoes in Thailand are said to be the best in the world.

6. Bangkok, the capital city, has consistently hot weather and is known for being very crowded.

7. Bangkok is also full of contrasting scenes: ancient temples and modern shopping malls, and Buddhist monks and patrons of Patpong (Bangkok’s red light district) share the city’s streets.

8. The best time to visit Bangkok is from November to March when the heat and humidity are at their lowest. Still, Thailand has a tropical climate and temperatures can rise up to 90 degrees on any day of the year.

9. This week, Thailand will see the coronation of its new king, Maha Vajiralongkorn, known by the title of King Rama X, The official coronation will be a mix of Buddhist religious ceremonies and Hindu Brahmin rituals. The king will be crowned on May 4.

10. Speaking ill of the Thai royal family can lead to prison time, regardless of citizenship. In 2012 an American was released from Thai jail after receiving a pardon after he insulted the Thai king. In 2015 a Thai man was charged with making a “sarcastic” internet post tied to the king’s pet dog. Tourists are advised to not mention the king at all.

