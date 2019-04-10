10 Things to Know About Russia

Russia is the world’s largest nation with a rich history and several dozen ethnic groups. Its history is dominated by invasions, monarchies and a the authoritarian 20th-century Soviet regime. Its current politicians are often at…

Russia is the world’s largest nation with a rich history and several dozen ethnic groups. Its history is dominated by invasions, monarchies and a the authoritarian 20th-century Soviet regime. Its current politicians are often at odds with Western values and clash with both Europe and the United States.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Russia.

1. Russia is the largest country in the world covering more than 6.6 million square miles.

2. It is located in the Northern Hemisphere and borders two oceans — the Arctic Ocean and the North Pacific Ocean.

3. Russia also spreads across two continents, covering a portion of Eastern Europe that borders the Ural Mountains.

4. The country’s official name is the Russian Federation.

5. The median age for Russia’s population is 39.6 years old. There are about 140 million residents in the country as of 2017.

6. Russia’s capital city Moscow is one of the wealthiest cities in the world by the number of billionaires. In 2018, the city reported 69 billionaires, after New York, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

7. Also in Moscow there is a restaurant staffed only with twins, called the Twin Stars.

8. The second-largest art museum in the world, the Hermitage, is located in Russia’s former capital, Saint Petersburg. The museum has more than 3 million art pieces.

9. The deepest lake in the world (deeper than 5,000 feet), Lake Baikal, is located in Siberia.

10. The best known train route in Russia is the Trans-Siberian railway, the world’s longest railway, connecting Moscow to Vladivostok. Yet there are several other scenic train routes that connect the capital to Beijing via Mongolia or Manchuria.

More from U.S. News

Orthodox Church Takes Over Sex Education in Russia

The Potential Winners of the Global Artificial Intelligence Race

Learn More About Russia

10 Things to Know About Russia originally appeared on usnews.com