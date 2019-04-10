10 Things to Know About Japan

Japan is one of the world’s oldest nations, with a history rooted in conflict, but also world-renowned achievements. The country is known for its spectacular nature, its exotic cuisine and comparatively healthy lives. Here are…
Japan is one of the world’s oldest nations, with a history rooted in conflict, but also world-renowned achievements. The country is known for its spectacular nature, its exotic cuisine and comparatively healthy lives.
Here are 10 interesting facts about Japan.
Numerous Islands
Japan is an East Asian country made up of four primary islands and more than 6,800 smaller islands covering 377,915 square miles that trace its political unification to the late fourth and early fifth centuries B.C.
Multi-Ethnic Population
Japan has a population of about 126.5 million, as of July 2017, almost entirely comprised of ethnic Japanese, with small communities of ethnic Korean, Chinese and Filipinos.
Religion
There are two main religions in Japan: Shinto and Buddhism.
One of the Best Countries in the World
The nation is perceived as one of the best countries in the world, according to a global survey, due in large part to how highly regarded it is for its sense of entrepreneurship.
An Advanced Nation
Japan is also one of the world’s most literate and technically advanced nations.
Cultural Influence
The East Asian nation is known worldwide for its traditional arts, tea ceremonies, calligraphy and flower arranging.
World-Renowned Cuisine
The country is also known for its flavorful cuisine that includes world-renowned dishes such as sushi, ramen and chicken yakitori.
Crime and Corrections
The crime rate in Japan is very low, yet the country’s justice system is reportedly very controversial for interrogation practices that can lead to false confessions.
Cherry Blossoms
Every year in Japan cherry blossoms gather numerous locals and tourists for hanami, which literally means “flower viewing.”
Long Life Expectancy
People in Japan enjoy the world’s longest life expectancy, according to the World Health Organization. The average person can expect to live 83.7 years, with women living to 86.8 years. In contrast, the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 79.3 years.
