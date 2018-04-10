10 MBA Programs That Lead to High-Paying Finance and Accounting Jobs

Earn high salaries in finance and accounting. Though MBA graduates who work in the finance industry, including in accounting, are often paid a six-figure salary, graduates of certain highly selective business schools are paid especially…

Though MBA graduates who work in the finance industry, including in accounting, are often paid a six-figure salary, graduates of certain highly selective business schools are paid especially well. Based on U.S. News data, 2018 graduates from these 10 business schools who work in the finance or accounting sector have an average salary greater than $125,000. Some from these schools had an annual salary that exceeded $200,000, and in a few cases, alumni raked in salaries that were at or above $300,000. Here are the 10 MBA programs where 2018 grads employed in finance or accounting received the most generous compensation.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $126,120

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$243,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 56

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $128,194

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,969-$215,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 50

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $128,254

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $70,000-$150,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 69

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $129,256

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$230,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 40

University of Chicago (Booth)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $130,574

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $55,000-$250,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 165

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $130,640

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $23,282-$225,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 45

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $136,745

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $72,000-$308,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 151

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

U.S. News business school rank: 1

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $146,477

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $65,000-$350,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 180

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $150,532

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$300,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 166

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News business school rank: 2

Average salary among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $159,397

Salary range among 2018 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $48,000-$300,000

Number of 2018 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 63

Find the right business school to launch your career.

Learn why your career goals should inform your choice about which B-school is the best fit. And find out how to judge the quality of an MBA program’s career services. For more information, view the U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

