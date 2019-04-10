10 Least Expensive Private Medical Schools

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

The average student loan debt for medical school doctorates in 2015-2016 was $246,000, a 97 percent increase since 1999-2000, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Research shows that debt incurred in medical school can have wide-ranging impacts on how students approach major life choices, such as when to buy a house or start a family.

To avoid crushing debt, prospective medical school students can consider attending institutions that offer more affordable tuition. Typically, private medical schools have higher price tags than their public counterparts, particularly those that offer in-state tuition.

But the cost of private medical schools can vary widely. Among the 44 ranked private medical schools that reported this data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the cost of tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 school year ranged from $32,823 to $67,810. The average cost for all ranked private schools was $57,506.

Students set on a private medical school have some lower-cost options. Among the 10 ranked private medical schools with the lowest tuition and fees in 2018-2019, the average cost was $46,463. The Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, once again the least expensive private school, is also ranked among the top 10 U.S. News Best Medical Schools for Primary Care.

The costs reported below are the out-of-state tuition and fees, but some institutions, like Baylor and the Medical College of Wisconsin, offer discounts to in-state residents. At the Medical College of Wisconsin, the different in-state and out-of-state tuition rates are consistent across campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Central Wisconsin. But like at all of the other least expensive private medical schools, tuition doesn’t equal the full cost of attendance, which can include other expenses like housing and transportation.

This list of the least expensive private medical schools does not include the New York University School of Medicine, which announced in August 2018 it would offer all current and future students in its M.D. program a full-tuition scholarship, without consideration of financial need or merit. The 2019-2020 scholarship is worth $56,272 for each student, but does not cover cost of living and other educational expenses.

Recently, another university followed suit, aiming to offset the unattractive prospect of high medical school debt. The Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine announced on April 16 it would give as many as half of the incoming medical students this fall full-tuition scholarships, worth more than $64,000 a year.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked private medical schools with the lowest tuition and fees in 2018-2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

