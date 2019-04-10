10 Law Schools Where You Can Pay Off Your Debt

Most law school grads have a high debt load. Many law students depend on student loans to fund their legal education. According to data that 178 ranked law schools reported to U.S. News, law students…

Most law school grads have a high debt load.

Many law students depend on student loans to fund their legal education. According to data that 178 ranked law schools reported to U.S. News, law students from the class of 2017 incurred an average debt of about $108,100. But law school grads can also offset these high debt loads with a high salary. Here are the top 10 law schools where full-time 2017 grads who borrowed for law school and entered the private sector had the highest salary-to-debt ratio.

University of California–Irvine

U.S. News law school rank: 23 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $170,000

Average debt (2017): $112,766

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.51-to-1

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

U.S. News law school rank: 34 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $130,000

Average debt (2017): $86,019

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.51-to-1

Georgia State University

U.S. News law school rank: 67 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $80,000

Average debt (2017): $50,902

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.57-to-1

Boston University

U.S. News law school rank: 23 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $180,000

Average debt (2017): $111,946

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.61-to-1

Washington University in St. Louis

U.S. News law school rank: 18 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $162,500

Average debt (2017): $98,058

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.66-to-1

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

U.S. News law school rank: 77 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $100,000

Average debt (2017): $55,023

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.82-to-1

Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)

U.S. News law school rank: 39 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $104,000

Average debt (2017): $56,903

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.83-to-1

University of Texas–Austin

U.S. News law school rank: 16

Starting median private salary (2017): $180,000

Average debt (2017): $91,978

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.96-to-1

Boston College

U.S. News law school rank: 27 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $180,000

Average debt (2017): $80,113

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.25-to-1

Howard University (DC)

U.S. News law school rank: 108 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2017): $180,000

Average debt (2017): $76,703

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.35-to-1

Find out how to attend law school for free by winning a full scholarship, and discover how the price of law school compares to the payoff. Explore the 2020 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings, and figure out which law school is the best fit for you.

