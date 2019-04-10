10 Law Schools That Are Hardest to Get Into

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

Law school is notoriously difficult. And at highly ranked programs, so is getting in.

All but one of the 10 law schools with the lowest acceptance rates for fall 2018 is a top 10 program, per U.S. News rankings. In all, 192 ranked law schools reported fall 2018 acceptance rates for full- and part-time students to U.S. News. While the national average law school acceptance rate was 45.8%, at these 10 schools applicants had an overall 15.1% average chance of getting in.

Yale University was once again the most discerning, with an acceptance rate of 6.9%. Of 3,473 full-time and part-time applicants for fall 2018, only 238 were accepted. At law schools near the bottom of the following list, the odds of acceptance were still low with less than 20% of applicants being admitted.

The list is made up primarily of private universities. Four Ivy League schools made the list: Yale, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.

Below are the 10 law schools with the lowest acceptance rates for full- and part-time students who started in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed 201 schools for our 2018 survey of law programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Law Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The acceptance rate data above is correct as of April 16, 2019.

