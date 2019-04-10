10 Great Senior Discounts

Senior citizen discounts Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. “Every dollar can really add up,” says Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert…

Senior citizen discounts

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. “Every dollar can really add up,” says Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. When looking for discounts, always keep your identification handy, as some places will ask to see a form of ID to check that you have reached the qualifying senior discount age before applying any promotions. The amount you save might depend on factors like your age or whether you use the discount on a certain day of the week or month. “Some discounts and offers are only available for specific dates or times, and the age requirements vary from place to place,” Skirboll says. Here’s a list of great deals for senior citizens.

Restaurant senior discounts

Promotions for seniors at restaurants might only be available on certain days of the week or at certain locations. “Always ask, since many restaurants do offer discounts, even if they aren’t advertised,” says Lindsay Weekes, deputy editor at Brad’s Deals. Look for these restaurant senior discounts:

— 10% off purchases for seniors at participating Dairy Queen locations.

— Denny’s 55-plus menu, which offers discounted prices for seniors.

— Discounts on beverages and coffee at participating McDonald’s locations.

— IHOP’s 55+ breakfast sampler, which offers deals for seniors.

Retail senior discounts

Some retailers provide a senior discount on a specific day, such as every Wednesday or the first Tuesday of the month. “Plan ahead before going,” Weekes says. Watch for these retail senior discounts:

— Ace Hardware: Grants seniors 10% off at participating locations.

— Amazon Prime: Offers a discounted membership to those with a Medicaid card.

— Kohl’s: Offers a senior discount of 15% every Wednesday.

— Ross Store: Features 10% off for seniors every Tuesday.

Grocery store senior discounts

Supermarket deals for seniors often vary by location and may only apply on certain dates. Check with your local branch to learn about specific senior discounts in your area. Keep an eye out for the following grocery store senior discounts:

— Albertsons: Grants seniors 10% off on the first Wednesday of the month.

— BI-LO: Offers 5% off on a specific day at participating locations.

— Hy-Vee: Gives seniors 5% off on Wednesdays at participating locations.

Hotel senior discounts

If you don’t see a promotion for seniors listed when booking a hotel reservation, “Don’t be afraid to ask,” Skirboll says. You might learn of a deal you didn’t know about. A few notable hotel senior discounts:

— Best Western: Offers up to 15% savings on rooms for seniors.

— Red Roof Inn: Includes a 10% discount for seniors on their stay.

— Marriott: Offers a 15% discount or more on stays at participating locations.

Car rental senior discounts

Before renting a car, ask about discounted rates for those above a certain age. Look for these car rental deals for seniors:

— Avis: AARP Members can save up to 30% off Avis base rates.

— EZ Rent-A-Car: Provides a 10% discount for seniors.

— Hertz: Offers 20% off for senior travelers.

Airline senior discounts

In addition to miles you might accumulate through a credit card, check with airlines for senior deals before making a purchase. Look for these airline senior discounts:

— American Airlines: Offers deals for those who select the 65+ passenger option when booking a flight.

— Southwest: Includes offers on some flights for passengers who indicate they are traveling as a senior when booking a flight.

— United Airlines: Offers a discounted price to older passengers for select destinations when booking a flight.

Travel senior discounts

Museums, parks and historical sites tend to offer special deals to senior tourists. Here are several travel discounts for seniors to consider:

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass: $20 for an annual senior pass or $80 for a lifetime pass, which can be used at national parks and federal recreational lands.

— Amtrak: 10% off on most rail fares for seniors.

— Art Institute of Chicago: $6 off a general admissions ticket for seniors.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: $8 off ticket prices for seniors.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame: $5 off of admission for seniors.

Cellphone senior discounts

If you’re shopping for a cellphone plan, look for one with perks for seniors. Before signing up, “read the fine print,” Skirboll says. Make sure the details of the plan fit your lifestyle and specific needs. Here are several cellphone senior discounts to consider:

— Consumer Cellular: 5% discount on usage and monthly fees for AARP members and 30% off select accessories.

— Sprint: The Unlimited 55+ plan offers special deals for seniors.

— T-Mobile One: The Unlimited 55+ plan is designed for seniors.

Health senior discounts

Check what you’re currently spending on health-related expenses, and look for ways to save on each item. “Follow senior citizen advocacy groups online or look for one in your community,” says Marian Ledesma, outreach manager at Vive Health. They’ll often be able to guide you to save money on items necessary to manage your health conditions. Look for these prescription drug and health care senior discounts:

— AARP prescription savings: Members save an average of 61% on FDA-approved prescriptions not covered by insurance.

— Atera Spas: Includes special prices on products for seniors.

— RiteAid: Offers a wellness 65+ program for seniors that includes 20% off of purchases on the first Wednesday of each month. The program also includes a free consultation with a pharmacist.

— RxFreeCard: Includes discounts on prescriptions for seniors.

Cruise senior discounts

It’s best to call the cruise line before booking to see what is currently available, as some won’t advertise specific deals on their websites or may have special offers. Be on the lookout for these cruise senior discounts:

— Carnival: Offers cruises for seniors at lowered rates, although exact prices depend on sailing dates and destinations.

— Norwegian Cruise Line: Includes up to $100 off select cruises for AARP members and a 5% discount on cruises if you book at least nine months in advance.

— Royal Caribbean: Special prices are available on select cruises for senior travelers.

