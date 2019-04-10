10 CEOs Share Secrets for Work-Life Balance

Improve your work-life balance with advice from the top. Work-life balance remains elusive for many in a world of nonstop digital, social and professional demand. Yet that shouldn’t prevent you from trying to relieve the…

Improve your work-life balance with advice from the top.

Work-life balance remains elusive for many in a world of nonstop digital, social and professional demand. Yet that shouldn’t prevent you from trying to relieve the strain caused by competing job and home priorities. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to have found one of the best work-life balance jobs for maximum flexibility, you can still improve your game by learning work-life balance tips from the masters. Current and former CEOs have tricks up their sleeves for achieving success — so who better to emulate? Learn from the following 10 work-life balance quotes from top chief executives.

Amazon CEO

In the Venn diagram of life, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos suggests considering work and personal time as one big overlapping circle rather than two parts that sometimes intersect. He aims for “work-life harmony.” “This work-life harmony thing is what I try to teach young employees and actually senior executives at Amazon too. But especially the people coming in,” he said in a Business Insider article. “I get asked about work-life balance all the time. And my view is, that’s a debilitating phrase because it implies there’s a strict trade-off.”

GM CEO

In The Wall Street Journal, GM CEO Mary Barra suggested that planning business lunches instead of dinners and taking other steps to prioritize after-hours family commitments are essential for work-life balance: “I’ll say ‘the meeting starts at 4:30 and this is going to end at 5:30 because I’m making my child’s sporting event.’ Everyone then says ‘okay, let’s be efficient, let’s get this done.'”

IBM CEO

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty prioritizes health and fitness to help with balance and focus. “I make time to exercise,” Rometty told The New York Times. “It’s not being indulgent.” She added: “I think it’s got a lot to do with your ability to manage properly and stay focused. There’s no doubt about that.”

Facebook CEO

How you measure work-life balance depends on whether you’re counting only time spent in the office or time spent thinking about professional goals, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a public Q&A session covered by The Mercury News: “If you count the time I’m in the office, it’s probably no more than 50-60 hours a week. But if you count all the time I’m focused on our mission, that’s basically my whole life.”

PepsiCo CEO

In The Atlantic, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi discussed the particular work-life balance challenges women face: “The biological clock and the career clock are in total conflict with each other. Total, complete conflict. When you have to have kids you have to build your career. Just as you’re rising to middle management your kids need you because they’re teenagers, they need you for the teenage years.”

Yahoo CEO

The last Yahoo CEO before Verizon’s acquisition of the tech company was Marissa Mayer, who told Bloomberg her strategy for balancing professional responsibilities with personal needs to avoid burnout: “Avoiding burnout isn’t about getting three square meals or eight hours of sleep. It’s not even necessarily about getting time at home. I have a theory that burnout is about resentment. And you beat it by knowing what it is you’re giving up that makes you resentful. I tell people: Find your rhythm. Your rhythm is what matters to you so much that when you miss it you’re resentful of your work.”

Coca-Cola CEO

In a commencement speech at Georgia Tech, Brian Dyson, former Coca-Cola CEO, described striving for work-life balance in terms of juggling glass and rubber balls: “Imagine life as a game in which you are juggling some five balls in the air. You name them — work, family, health, friends and spirit — and you’re keeping all of these in the air. You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls — family, health, friends and spirit — are made of glass. If you drop one of these, they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged or even shattered. They will never be the same. You must understand that and strive for balance in your life.”

Tesla CEO

In a company memo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained his belief that work-life balance isn’t always achievable in competitive industries: “There are many companies that can offer a better work-life balance, because they are larger and more mature or in industries that are not so voraciously competitive. Attempting to build affordable clean energy products at scale necessarily requires extreme effort and relentless creativity, but succeeding in our mission is essential to ensure that the future is good, so we must do everything we can to advance the cause.”

Salesforce CEO

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, as quoted in Forbes, believes that “a balanced life is essential” but that blending work and personal life has become the norm: “Employees these days expect less of a separation of work and personal life. That doesn’t mean that work tasks should encroach upon our personal time, but it does mean that employees today expect more from the companies for whom they work. Why shouldn’t your workplace reflect your values? Why is ‘giving back’ not a part of our jobs? The answer for us is to integrate philanthropy with work.”

Starbucks CEO

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz noted in his book that when you love your work, it often requires “sacrifice” and “pain” in other areas — but the results can be worth the imbalance: “Entrepreneurs must love what they do to such a degree that doing it is worth sacrifice and, at times, pain. But doing anything else, we think, would be unimaginable.”

