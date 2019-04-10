10 Best Business Schools for an International MBA

Get a cross-cultural education. Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay in this country to work. Some schools allow students to take courses and participate in activities to teach them…

Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay in this country to work. Some schools allow students to take courses and participate in activities to teach them how to be business leaders abroad as well as in the States. Here are the 10 best business schools for getting an international MBA.

10. Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 875

U.S. News b-school rank: 10 (tie)

International edge: Starting in the summer after their first year in the MBA program, Duke MBA students may participate in the school’s Outgoing Exchange Program, which allows them to study abroad at an international business school.

9. Saint Louis University (Chaifetz)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 21

U.S. News b-school rank: Unranked

International edge: This business school is home to the Boeing Institute of International Business, an academic center that offers courses, lectures, professional events and a data center. The institute conducts research on international business and also releases publications related to this topic, including its Multinational Business Review.

8. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 832

U.S. News b-school rank: 10 (tie)

International edge: As part of the MBA Global Semester Exchange Program, Ross students can study abroad in Shanghai; Buenos Aires, Argentina; or a number of other international cities, according to the school’s website.

7. Columbia University (NY)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 1,297

U.S. News b-school rank: 6 (tie)

International edge: The Greater China Society, Latin America Business Association and African Business Club are a few of the many student groups available for students interested in business issues abroad, according to the Columbia website.

6. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 590

U.S. News b-school rank: 6 (tie)

International edge: Students at Haas can serve as consultants through the school’s International Business Development program and spend up to three weeks overseas, according to the program’s website.

5. Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 541

U.S. News b-school rank: 24

International edge: Georgetown’s MBA program includes an international consulting project, where students collaborate for several months to find solutions to a problem faced by a company with business operations outside the U.S. The students subsequently take a weeklong international trip to their client’s country, where they present their findings and recommendations.

3 (tie). New York University (Stern)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 772

U.S. News b-school rank: 12 (tie)

International edge: Stern MBA students who specialize in global business can study global strategy, international social impact strategies and similar topics, according to the school’s website.

3 (tie). University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 1,742

U.S. News b-school rank: 1

International edge: Through an exchange partnership with INSEAD Business School, MBA students can study at INSEAD campuses in France and Singapore and take advantage of the institution’s career management services, according to the Wharton website.

2. Harvard University (MA)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 1,873

U.S. News b-school rank: 3 (tie)

International edge: First-year students at HBS are required to develop a new product or service for global partner organizations, which they also visit.

1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

Number of full-time students (2018-2019): 47

U.S. News b-school rank: 74 (tie)

International edge: Moore offers a language track for its International MBA students, which includes an immersion experience in France, Germany or Mexico.

