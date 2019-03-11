Zeppelin’s Wilder brothers on their Shaw love and reworking a cursed restaurant space

Ari and Micah Wilder, the cocktail gurus and owners behind Chaplin bar and restaurant in Shaw, looked at tons of other retail spaces before settling on the location of Zeppelin, their second project — which…

Ari and Micah Wilder, the cocktail gurus and owners behind Chaplin bar and restaurant in Shaw, looked at tons of other retail spaces before settling on the location of Zeppelin, their second project — which happens to be down the block from their first.

“We’ve seen Ninth Street go from beautiful crumbles to the Shaw that it is today and it just keeps getting better,” said Ari Wilder. “We looked at 20-something other projects around the city in the last five years, and we ended up back in our neighborhood a block away.”

Zeppelin opened in early March at 1544 Ninth St. NW near Chaplin, which they opened in 2014. As the brothers thought through the concept, they wanted it to be complementary, but also introduce something the neighborhood was lacking.

“Initially that was our biggest concern, but as we thought about it more and more, instead of being concerned about cannibalizing ourselves, we decided we were going to compete with ourselves,” Ari Wilder said.

They’d…