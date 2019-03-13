Your Guide to Asthma Inhalers

Wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing attacks — navigating life with uncontrolled or poorly managed asthma can make walks in the park, well, no walk in the park. The chronic lung disease, which affects more than…

Wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing attacks — navigating life with uncontrolled or poorly managed asthma can make walks in the park, well, no walk in the park. The chronic lung disease, which affects more than 25 million Americans, causes inflammation and the narrowing of airways, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Though the condition has no cure, an asthma specialist can help you manage it so that you can live happily and healthfully with the fewest symptoms possible — and know how to sufficiently squelch any flares if and when they arise.

“The therapy for asthma is so far advanced now compared to where it was even a couple decades ago,” says Dr. Gwen Skloot, a professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

[See: 7 Lifestyle Tips to Manage Your Asthma.]

Usually that therapy involves an inhaler, or a device that allows you to, well, inhale medication directly into your lungs. Inhalers vary based on their design and delivery method (metered dose, metered dose with a spacer and dry powder inhaler, for example), as well as the type or types of medication delivered. Which inhaler is right for you may depend on factors including the severity of your symptoms, your age and perhaps your weight; your coordination and mobile dexterity; and your insurance coverage.

Inhalers can generally be broken down as follows:

Controller Inhalers

Controller medications, also called long-acting medications or long-term control medications, are what they sound like: therapies that patients typically use daily to prevent asthma attacks or to control symptoms.

Inhaled corticosteroids, such as Qvar, Pulmicort and Flovent HFA, fall into this category and are “the most effective option for long-term relief of the inflammation and swelling that makes your airways sensitive to certain inhaled substances,” according to NHLBI. The “HFA” in some of the names is short for a propellant called hydrofluoroalkane; HFA inhalers are more environmentally friendly than CFC inhalers, which are no longer sold in the U.S. Your dose of any asthma medication depends on the severity of symptoms and may be adjusted — ideally, reduced — over time.

Some combination control inhalers, like Advair HFA, Dulera and Symbicort, include both corticosteroids and long-acting beta agonists (known as LABAs), which relax the smooth airway muscle. “For some patients with more severe asthma, their doctor may prescribe one of these combination drugs,” says Skloot, a fellow of the American Thoracic Society. She adds that LABAs should never be taken alone, but only along with corticosteroids, since research suggests that LABAs alone can be dangerous.

Rescue Inhalers

The other broad category of inhalers is rescue inhalers, which as the name indicates are inhalers used in emergency situations, or when symptoms arise — say if you catch wind of cigarette smoke, thanks to the pedestrian in front of you. You may also want to use a rescue inhaler about 30 minutes before exercise, Skloot says.

[See: 8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies.]

“These rescue inhalers provide immediate relief of asthma symptoms and are often referred to as beta-agonist bronchodilators, which is a fancy term to say the medications relax the muscles in the lungs to open airways and allow more oxygen into the body,” says Heather Free, a pharmacist in Columbus, Ohio, and spokesperson for the American Pharmacists Association. She recommends storing your rescue inhaler in a different place than your daily inhaler or writing the word “rescue” on it so that you don’t confuse the two, which typically come in different colors.

Rescue inhalers, which include ProAir HFA, Proventil HFA and Xopenex, shouldn’t be used in place of long-acting medications. “If you don’t have a controller,” Skloot says, “you need to be rescued all the time.”

Other Asthma Medications

While most people with asthma can manage their symptoms well using inhalers, there are increasingly more options, including a drug called montelukast (brand name: Singulair), which can be especially helpful for people with exercise-induced asthma, Skloot says, though it’s typically prescribed along with an inhaled corticosteroid.

Biologics, which are injected and used in conjunction with control medications, are also a newer therapy that can help patients with severe asthma or a certain subtype of the disease called eosinophilic asthma. “Asthma is not one disease — it’s an umbrella term encompassing different types of asthma,” Skloot says, and should be treated accordingly. That’s one of the reasons it’s important to work with a professional, who can help target your treatment based on your symptoms and blood, lung function and potentially other tests.

Some other categories of non-inhaler medications include anticholinergics, which inhibit certain nerve impulses; immunomodulators, which modify the allergic immune response; and oral and intravenous corticosteroids, which can “rescue” people from serious asthma attacks.

How to Use an Inhaler

Inhalers won’t help you much if don’t use them correctly. While you’ll need to work with your doctor to learn exactly how yours work and to perfect your technique, Free offers this tip: “Take a very slow deep breath in while simultaneously squeezing the inhaler,” Free says, adding that inhalers with a capsule or tablet will need to have those loaded into the mouth piece correctly first. “Timing and technique is important in order to have the proper dose, which will either relieve symptoms or prevent further complications with asthma,” Free says.

[See: Do’s and Don’ts of Home Medical Devices.]

After you use an inhaler, you should rinse your mouth of the residue, too, to ensure that the medication is delivered to your lungs only — and not the rest of the body, Skloot says. The process takes practice and the best inhaler and dosing for you takes trial and error, but you will find relief if you’re proactive. Rather than fear how you’re going to live with the disease, Skloot says, know your asthma can be treated so you “can lead a long and enjoyable life.”

More from U.S. News

6 Common Indoor Allergy Triggers and How to Avoid Them

16 Ways Your Body Adjusts to a New Climate

Air Pollution: 6 Steps You Can Take to Protect Your Health

Your Guide to Asthma Inhalers originally appeared on usnews.com