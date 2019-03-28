202
Home » Latest News » You love HBO's 'Veep.'…

You love HBO’s ‘Veep.’ This D.C. hotel really loves it, too.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 8:32 am 03/28/2019 08:32am
Share

There are plenty of things in Washington named or designed in honor of U.S. presidents. But what about something honoring a fictitious president from a super-popular HBO political satire?

Hamilton Hotel on 14th Street NW, as part of its multimillion-dollar renovation, unveiled Wednesday it has collaborated with HBO on a new presidential suite and lounge that honors the titular character from hit TV show “Veep” — Selina Meyer, the vice president and (spoiler alert!) later president played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus is a 1979 grad of Bethesda’s Holton-Arms, by the way. And she’s also no stranger to Washington.

The new suite is decorated with furniture, props and memorabilia from the show’s seven-season run (the final season begins airing Sunday) — and it’s available for booking starting Thursday.

A replica of the Oval Office from the show is set up on the hotel’s 12th-floor common area. It includes the Resolute Desk and an oversized portrait of Meyer.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!