You love HBO’s ‘Veep.’ This D.C. hotel really loves it, too.

There are plenty of things in Washington named or designed in honor of U.S. presidents. But what about something honoring a fictitious president from a super-popular HBO political satire?

Hamilton Hotel on 14th Street NW, as part of its multimillion-dollar renovation, unveiled Wednesday it has collaborated with HBO on a new presidential suite and lounge that honors the titular character from hit TV show “Veep” — Selina Meyer, the vice president and (spoiler alert!) later president played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus is a 1979 grad of Bethesda’s Holton-Arms, by the way. And she’s also no stranger to Washington.

The new suite is decorated with furniture, props and memorabilia from the show’s seven-season run (the final season begins airing Sunday) — and it’s available for booking starting Thursday.

A replica of the Oval Office from the show is set up on the hotel’s 12th-floor common area. It includes the Resolute Desk and an oversized portrait of Meyer.…