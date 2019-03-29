Wow Air passenger stranded by airline: ‘It definitely kind of stinks’

Robyn Goode sounds tired. She should be the good kind of tired — jet lagged and well into the first of five days in scenic Iceland. She instead spent seven hours of her precious vacation…

She instead spent seven hours of her precious vacation time stuck in limbo at BWI/Marshall Airport on Wednesday night. As the hours rolled on, she and her fellow passengers would soon discover that Wow Air, the discount airliner that was transporting them to Iceland and European cities beyond it, had abruptly shut down all operations.

Goode and three girlfriends had hoped to visit Iceland to see the Northern Lights — a natural light display that can be seen from Iceland’s shores. They’re only visible for another week or two.

“It definitely kind of stinks,” said Goode, home in Baltimore with nowhere to go. “I’m off for five days. We thought about just picking another place to go. At that point, it was one in the morning.”

Wow canceled all 29 of its scheduled flights and left about 2,700 passengers stranded. The shutdown was attributed to failure to…