With soccer stadium built, D.C. looks for new visions for Poplar Point and Reeves Center

D.C. officials are renewing their efforts to figure out just how they might someday redevelop two properties with some very long histories: Poplar Point along the Anacostia waterfront and the Reeves Center in the heart of the U Street corridor.

Over the years, both properties have been part of the play for a new D.C. United stadium, long before Audi Field was built at Buzzard Point. District leaders have even pitched Poplar Point as everything from the future site of the FBI’s new headquarters to a potential landing spot for Amazon.

Since none of those efforts have come to fruition, planners are hoping to take another crack at hearing from developers and community members on new visions for each site. D.C.’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced the new studies during its annual “March Madness” event Tuesday, as it rolled out a slew of development opportunities around the city for the coming year.

Sarosh Olpadwala, DMPED’s director of real…