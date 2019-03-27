With Facebook and Yelp as tenants, Terrell Place up for sale

Terrell Place, the East End office building that has scored tech tenants including Facebook and Yelp, is for sale. Cushman & Wakefield began marketing what it has dubbed D.C.’s “millennial technology hub” at 575 Seventh…

Terrell Place, the East End office building that has scored tech tenants including Facebook and Yelp, is for sale.

Cushman & Wakefield began marketing what it has dubbed D.C.’s “millennial technology hub” at 575 Seventh St. NW earlier this month on behalf of its owner, an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners. The 11-story building, near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station, is assessed at $260.5 million and is likely to draw strong interest given its tenant roster.

The offering marks a successful repositioning of the 450,000-square-foot office building, which has undergone $48 million in renovations. Those improvements helped to generate more than 225,000 square feet of leasing activity over the past year, per Cushman & Wakefield marketing materials. The most recent of those deals, with flexible meeting space provider Convene, was just announced last month.

Among those deals, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) leases 40 percent of the building, or about 170,670 square feet, according to Cushman…