Why You Shouldn’t Worry About the Size of Your Tax Refund

There has been a lot of digital ink spilled over the last month about the size of the average tax refund this year, and opinions are varied. A quick online search produces millions of results on the topic, and everyone, it seems, has an opinion. Here’s some information on what a tax refund is, how refunds are calculated and why refund size isn’t the best way to evaluate your tax situation.

How Do 2018 Tax Refunds Compare to Last Year’s Refunds?

Let’s start with the data. The Internal Revenue Service releases filing season statistics every Friday during the tax season, generally from February through October. So far this year, there are five weeks of data available. Information has been released for the weeks ending on Feb.1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 1. As of March 1, the IRS has processed more than 56 million returns and issued more than 46 million refunds. The average refund is $3,068 compared to $3,046 last year — an increase of 0.7 percent. Yes, the average refund this year is slightly larger than at the same point last year, so if refund size is important to you there’s no reason to panic.

Should Refund Size Matter?

Refunds, as a standalone metric, don’t mean much. The purpose of a tax return is to calculate the tax owed for the year, compare it to the taxes already paid and reconcile the difference. An underpayment results in a balance due, and an overpayment can result in a refund.

Most taxpayers pay their income taxes weekly through withholding from their paychecks. The amount withheld is determined by the employee based on what he tells his employer when he fills out a W-4 form during the hiring process. Based on the employee’s income, payroll cycle and W-4 information, the employer withholds a certain amount of tax and remits it to the government on behalf of the employee. The goal of the withholding calculation is to withhold the correct amount of tax, so the employee has neither a refund nor a balance due when the return is filed. Therefore, anyone who has a large refund or a large balance due has miscalculated the amount of tax owed for the year and can edit their W-4 form to make adjustments.

The key metric when evaluating your tax situation is the total amount of taxes paid for the year, not the refund received. This is a function of income, adjustments, deductions, credits and payments. Different types of income, including wages, self-employment income and investment income, are taxed in different ways, so the calculation is complex. Deductions can be standard or itemized, and credits can be used to reduce tax liability or are paid out as refunds. Small business owners and the self-employed face even greater challenges.

What Is a ‘Good’ Tax Refund?

The key to a “good” tax refund is setting expectations. Many taxpayers find over-withholding and receiving a refund is a simple and effective way to save. Others prefer to have their money now as opposed to using the IRS as an interest-free savings vehicle. The important thing is being intentional with your money and using it the way you want to use it. The choice is yours, but planning is critical and that’s where finding the right tax pro to work with is important.

One more thing on the data issued by the IRS: It is sure to change as the season progresses. First of all, this is a weird tax-filing season, thanks to new rules, new forms and a government shutdown, so comparing this year to last year might not be a good idea. Second, taxpayers are a diverse group, and different kinds of people tend to file at different times of the year, which will change the overall numbers. Finally, measures to identify fraudulent returns and prevent paying fraudulent refunds can slow down the process, and that can impact the numbers as well. The best thing taxpayers can do is to ignore the noise, pay attention to their own return and make the financial decisions best for them.

Finally, if you have overpaid your taxes during the year, you don’t have to ask for a refund. Line 20a of the new form 1040 lets you designate how much of the overpayment you want refunded. If you want to let the government keep your money, go right ahead.

