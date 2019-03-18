Why Is It So Hard to Get Into a Top Law School?

Anyone hoping to snag a spot at one of the top J.D. programs in the 2020 Best Law Schools rankings has a challenging road ahead. Among the 12 best-rated law schools, the median LSAT score…

Anyone hoping to snag a spot at one of the top J.D. programs in the 2020 Best Law Schools rankings has a challenging road ahead.

Among the 12 best-rated law schools, the median LSAT score for entering students in fall 2018 was a 170 out of 180 — a stellar LSAT score that exceeds the performance of over 97 percent of LSAT test-takers between 2015 and 2018. Meanwhile, the median GPA among incoming students at those 12 institutions was just shy of 3.9 on a four-point, A-F grading scale.

Experts say one of the driving factors behind why it is so difficult to get accepted at top law schools is the large number of students eager to enroll at these schools, which creates stiff competition among J.D. applicants.

[Read: 5 Traits That Help People Get Into Top Law Schools.]

“It’s just supply and demand,” Joseph Hoelscher, a managing attorney of a San Antonio law firm who earned his J.D. degree from Baylor University in Texas, wrote in an email. “There’s a limited number of spots at the best law schools and so they can choose the best students. At the same time, the best law schools often have the best endowments and can outcompete lower-ranked schools to attract the best students. My LSAT score was around 170 and I had a ton of law schools send me recruitment letters and scholarship offers. I picked the school that I thought would give me the best deal in terms of cost, networking, hirability and skills.”

Because law school hopefuls often think that getting into an elite J.D. program is a golden ticket to success in the legal job market, that drives up the demand to attend this type of program, J.D. admissions experts explain.

“Graduation from a top law school virtually guarantees employment, and frequently comparatively well paid employment,” wrote Nora V. Demleitner, a law professor and former law school dean who teaches at Washington and Lee University School of Law in Virginia and who is an alumna of two top law schools — Yale Law School in Connecticut and the Georgetown Law Center in the District of Columbia. “That, combined with the prestige of the degree which makes entry into highly prestigious parts of the legal profession possible, explains the demand.”

[Read: Understand the Cost, Payoff of Law School Before Getting a J.D.]

Hoelscher explains that alumni of top law schools are often attractive job candidates for legal employers. “They have proven that they’re smart, have received a top-notch education, generally have access to the best clerkships and training as law students, and tend to be well-connected,” Hoelscher says. “The job market for graduates of top law schools is strong, regardless of the rest of the market.”

However, experts say aspiring attorneys shouldn’t exclusively apply to the most highly selective and highest-ranked law schools, since there are other excellent J.D. programs.

“Don’t mistake a narrow band of schools for what’s right for you,” says Kellye Testy — president and CEO of the Law School Admission Council, the nonprofit organization that administers the LSAT and facilitates law school admissions decisions by assembling and verifying law school application packages. “American legal education is very fortunate in that there’s very strong quality among many schools, and that’s different than you will see in some nations where there are only a handful of schools that are really top-quality, but (in the) United States, that’s not true. They’re much closer together in quality than people understand.”

Testy also says prospective law students need to understand that the median LSAT score or GPA at a law school is not the minimum number required to get in. On the contrary, this figure is the midpoint between the highest and lowest credentials among incoming students, so that means it is possible to get into a school with a score or GPA that is below the norm.

“One of the things you should really do is not count yourself out,” she says. “You should go ahead and apply, because the schools — and I work very closely with all the deans — they all really do look at the entire person.”

[See: 10 Diverse Careers for Law School Graduates.]

Testy emphasizes that, in addition to quantitative factors like grades and test scores, law schools also evaluate qualitative factors, such as the rigor of a candidate’s undergraduate courses, in order to put those academic statistics in context.

She notes that law school admissions today is more competitive than it was several years ago due to a recent spike of interest in the legal profession following the election of Donald Trump as president.

Another factor, Testy says, is that aspiring lawyers who were previously discouraged from entering the legal profession due to the fear that they might not be able to get a good job are now more hopeful that they can secure employment because of positive economic trends. She says many talented students who previously felt pressured to pursue science, technology, engineering or math careers to secure a job in a down economy are now choosing to become lawyers instead, because law is where their interest is.

“There’s a group that is … (not only) having a consciousness raised about the importance of law in our world, but also feeling a freedom to pursue their own passions,” she says.

Jeff Thomas, the executive director of admissions programs at Kaplan Test Prep, says he does not expect law schools to expand in response to the rising demand for a legal education. Thomas says law schools are wary of increasing their class sizes, as many still remember the many unemployed law school grads in the aftermath of the Great Recession.

“Students need to understand that it will be a little more competitive than it has been for the past two to three years to get into law school, particularly those high-tier law schools,” he says.

Searching for a law school? Get our complete rankings of Best Law Schools.

More from U.S. News

Sell Yourself to Reach Law Schools

Evaluate Law School Career Services

10 Questions to Consider Before Applying to Law School

Why Is It So Hard to Get Into a Top Law School? originally appeared on usnews.com