Why Investors Should Look Beyond Zero Fees

Online lending platform SoFi announced a plan to enter the investment business, filing to launch two zero-fee exchange-traded funds that will waive management fees for the first year of operation. SoFi follows in the footsteps of Fidelity, which launched two zero-fee index mutual funds last summer.

Price competition also continues among ETF market share leaders. Vanguard’s announcement of fee reductions on 10 ETFs represents the latest salvo in the battle among fund management giants. Vanguard is reducing the fee on its S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) to 0.03 percent, or $3 annually per $10,000 invested. That undercuts a competing ETF from BlackRock ( IVV) priced at 0.04 percent.

Lower costs are generally a positive development for investors. However, investors should maintain the proper perspective about the latest developments.

Fees for equity index funds were already quite low, so Fidelity’s zero-fee offering and Vanguard’s price cuts have more symbolic value than economic impact. But the tax impact and transaction costs for consumers switching from an existing index fund holding to a slightly lower-priced offering could be far higher than the cost savings that come from a marginally lower expense ratio.

Investors shouldn’t assume that the lowest-cost index fund or ETFs offers the best value. Consumers should answer the following five questions before investing in an index ETF or mutual fund:

— What role will the investment play in the portfolio?

— Will the fund be a long-term holding, or more of a tactical holding?

— What is the total cost of ownership?

— What is the tax efficiency?

— How well does the fund track its underlying index?

What Role Will the Investment Play?

Indexes can differ materially from one another, consequently it is important to decide what index best meets the portfolio objective. Some investors prefer a comprehensive index that includes as much of an investable universe as possible, others may prefer a more narrowly defined index.

For example, a U.S. total stock market index may include more than 3,500 stocks, providing investors with exposure to the entire U.S. equity market, including small-, mid- and large-cap growth and value stocks. Other investors may prefer a more narrowly defined index, such as the S&P 500 index, focused exclusively on large and mid-cap U.S. stocks. The SoFi ETFs reportedly will track a “smart beta” index, which may deviate meaningfully from capitalization-weighted indexes such as the S&P 500. Looking “under the hood” to understand differences between competing indexes is vital to comparing different investment options.

Is the Fund a Long-Term or Tactical Holding?

Some holdings, such as S&P 500 or MSCI EAFE index investments, are intended to be long-term investments as part of a buy-and-hold strategy; investments in a single country or sector may be tactical investments designed to be held for shorter time periods. Identifying whether investments will be short or long-term holdings may influence whether an ETF or a mutual fund is the preferable investment vehicle.

What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Expense ratios, trading spreads, transaction costs and capital gain distributions are among the factors to consider in comparing funds. Trading costs may be more important factors for funds that are purchased for tactical purposes, while expense ratios may be more important for funds that will be held for many years.

What is the Tax Efficiency?

Taxes can be a silent killer. Consumers investing in index funds through a taxable account should be aware of after-tax performance, examining the capital gains and income distribution history of any fund under investment consideration. The ETF structure may offer advantages over the mutual fund structure from a tax perspective, though many of the leading index mutual funds have a solid history of minimizing gains distributions.

How Well Does the Fund Track the Underlying Index?

Most index funds should track their underlying index with minimal variation over time. It is important to understand impediments to tracking the index as well as tactics used to improve performance relative to the index.

For example, securities lending is a source of revenue for many index funds, with the revenue from securities lending divided between the fund and the securities lending agent. Information about securities lending arrangements can typically be found in the fund’s Statement of Additional Information.

The best things in life aren’t necessarily free. Fidelity and SoFi’s zero fee products are loss leaders presumably intended to capture assets from clients who will generate profits in some other way. In the case of SoFi, there is no guarantee that zero will stay zero after the first year in operation for the SoFi ETFs.

Investors considering a switch to a lower cost index fund or ETF should make sure to consider the costs of switching, as trading spreads or brokerage commissions can be greater than the cost savings associated with a reduction in the expense ratio.

Disclosures: Investments in securities are not insured, protected or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal. This communication may include opinions and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are opinions and/or forward-looking statements (including words such as believe, estimate, anticipate, may, will, should and expect). Although TFC Financial Management believes that the beliefs and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such beliefs and expectations will prove to be correct.

